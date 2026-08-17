School Holiday Today, August 18, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Today, August 18, 2026: Check the latest state-wise school closure updates due to heavy rainfall, floods and weather alerts. Know which schools and districts may remain closed today.

School Holiday Today, August 18, 2026: Heavy rainfall is likely over many parts of India today, August 18, as the monsoon remains active over northern, eastern, northeastern and central parts. Students and parents in rain-affected areas are advised to check local administration and school notifications before heading to school. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim on August 18. School Holiday Today: Will Schools Be Closed on August 18? There is no school holiday announcement for August 18, 2026 at present. School holidays due to rain are mostly decided by state governments, district administrations or individual schools depending on local conditions.

However, districts facing flooding, waterlogging, landslides or extremely heavy rainfall may announce a temporary holiday as a safety measure. Parents should therefore check official district administration and school notices before sending children to school. Odisha School Holiday: Mayurbhanj Under Red Alert Odisha remains one of the most rain-sensitive regions on August 18. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over the state, while Mayurbhanj district has been placed under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, according to the latest weather update. Several Odisha districts were also identified in the recent flash-flood risk outlook, including Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Sambalpur. West Bengal and Sikkim School Holiday Update

Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive significant rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in isolated areas on August 18. The recent flash-flood risk outlook also covered East Midnapore, Howrah, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and West Midnapore in Gangetic West Bengal. Jharkhand and Bihar School Holiday Update Jharkhand is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 18, while Bihar may receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. The weather system is associated with a depression over coastal West Bengal that is expected to move northwestwards towards Jharkhand. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir School Holiday Update The western Himalayan region remains vulnerable to intense rainfall. Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 18, with the IMD having issued an orange alert for the state for August 17 and 18.

Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh may also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Uttarakhand is likely to receive heavy rainfall. Landslides, flash floods and road disruptions remain concerns in vulnerable hilly areas. Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab School Holiday Update Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab are also expected to remain under active monsoon conditions. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over these regions on August 18, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. However, rainfall alone does not mean that schools will automatically remain closed. Any closure will depend on directions from the respective district or state authorities. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update Both eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain affected by rain.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh on August 18, while West Uttar Pradesh may also receive heavy rainfall. East Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience widespread rainfall during the ongoing spell. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Other States School Holiday Update Central India will also remain under the influence of the monsoon system. Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 18. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also witness isolated heavy rainfall, while parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could experience thunderstorms, gusty winds and strong surface winds. School Holiday: State-Wise Rain-Affected Areas on August 18 State/Region Expected Weather on August 18 Odisha Heavy rain; Mayurbhanj under red alert West Bengal Heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas Sikkim Heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas Jharkhand Heavy to very heavy rain Arunachal Pradesh Heavy to very heavy rain Himachal Pradesh Heavy to very heavy rain Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh Heavy to very heavy rain East Uttar Pradesh Heavy to very heavy rain Uttarakhand Heavy rain West Uttar Pradesh Heavy rain Assam & Meghalaya Heavy rain Bihar Heavy rain Chhattisgarh Heavy rain East Madhya Pradesh Heavy rain Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi Heavy rain Punjab Heavy rain Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura Heavy rain Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal Heavy rain