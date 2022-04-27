Schools in Jharkhand advised to stop morning assembly, cultural activities and sports amidst COVID spike

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department issued an advisory asking the schools in the state to stop the morning assemblies, Cultural programmes and Sports Activities for students considering the increasing COVID cases in the state.

The School Education and Literacy Department has issued fresh guidelines for Jharkhand Schools which are to be followed amidst the increase in the COVID cases in the state. Schools in the state have been asked to conduct regular check ups with health centres while the district administration has been asked to conduct random COVID testing for students and teachers.

Authorities asked to ensure COVID protocls followed

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department Secretary - Rajesh Kumar Sharma when issuing the advisory letter to the Deputy Commissioner, District Education Officers and District Superintendents of Education stated that the authorities have been asked to ensure that all the COVID-19 safety protocols are implemented and strictly followed in order to minimize the spread of the virus.

While speaking to the media Kumar stated that an increase in the infection rate of COVID-19 has been seen in many states of the country for the last 15 days and at such a time it is important to ensure that all necessary initiatives are given priority to prevent the spread.

Sanitization to be conducted thoroughly

Schools in Jharkhand have been asked to frequently sanitize the premises, classrooms, libraries, laboratories and dining halls with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite Solutions and the department has also instructed that the sanitization process must be done before the beginning of the days activities all over the school every 15 days.

Students, teachers and school staff members have also been instructed to wear masks at all times while the adults are required to be fully vaccinated with both the doses prescribed for COVID. The vaccination of students in the age groups of 12 to 18 is also required to be ensured by the schools and the health department.

