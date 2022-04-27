NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card Released amidst demand of postponement, Download at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examination has released the NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card on the official website. Students scheduled to appear for the NEET MDS 2022 exams in May can visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to download the admit card.

To download the NEET MDS 2022 hall ticket students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the Applicant Login link provided on the website. The NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the NEET MDS 2022 exams.

The NEET MDS 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2022, in the computer based mode across the various exam centres. Candidates can also read through the instructions provided here or click on the direct link provided below to download the NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card.

NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link

Although the NEET MDS 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2022, a section of students are appealing for a postponement of the entrance exams citing the ineligibility of medical interns to appear for the exams. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has asked the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the exams.

The NEET MDS 2022 aspirants in the letter pointed out the issues faced by the students as well as interns who cannot appear for the exams. As per the details mentioned in the letter close to 5000 interns who served during the COVID-19 pandemic are ineligible to appear for the NEET PG and NEET MDS exams due to the delay in the conduct of final exams.

NEET MDS 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted in the online mode. Students will be required to attempt 240 Multiple choice Questions in 3.5 hours. A negative marking of 25% will be incurred for incorrect answers and no marks will be dedicated for unattempted questions.

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 Updates: Aspirants To Get Extra 20 Minutes Time To Attempt Questions