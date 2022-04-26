NEET UG 2022 Updates: Aspirants To Get Extra 20 Minutes Time To Attempt Questions

NEET UG 2022 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam on 17th July. Every year, over 16 lakh aspirants appear for the medical entrance exam. This year, NTA has made some major changes in NEET. As of this year, the NEET UG 2022 exam duration has been extended from 3 hours to 3 hours and 20 minutes. As compared to last year’s NEET UG exam, candidates will get an extra 20 minutes to attempt the questions.

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode for admission to 90,825 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc, and AH seats, which include 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats.

Reason for Increase in NEET UG 2022 Time Duration

As per reports, in NEET-UG 2021, 3 hours were given to solve 180 questions out of 200 questions. In protest, the students wrote a letter to NTA stating that one has to read the question to skip the question. Earlier 180 questions were asked, which had to be solved in 3 hours, but then 3 hours were reduced to solve 180 out of 200 questions. After that, the time was extended.

Other Major Changes in NEET UG 2022

In other key changes, NTA has increased the registration fees for all categories. The fee for the General category is Rs 1,600, compared to Rs 1,500 last year, and the fee for the General - EWS and OBC-NCL category also saw an increase of Rs 100 and fee is at Rs 1,500. Those belonging to SC, ST, and other reserved categories will have to pay Rs 800.

Apart from this, the number of examination cities has increased significantly from NEET 2021. Also, the National Medical Council (NMC) has revised the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG examination. This time, the upper age limit has been removed.

NEET UG Registration 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the NEET 2022 registration form at neet.nta.nic.in. Eligible applicants can register for the medical entrance test till 6th May 2022. The last date to pay the NEET 2022 registration fee is 7th May.

