NEET SS 2021 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Results Released, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET Super Speciality 2021 counselling round 2 Results on the official website. Students who applied for the NEET SS 2021 Counselling can check the provisional results for Round 2 Results on the official website.

Candidates must note that the NEET SS 2021 provisional result is only indicative in nature and will change. The notification further adds that the students who have been allotted seats are not required to visit the college allotted.

In case of any discrepancy in the NEET SS 2021 provisional result students are required to inform the authorities until April 26, 2022 via Email - mccresultquery@gmail.com

NEET SS 2021 Provisional results Round 2

As mentioned, candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seats in the NEET SS 2021 provisional result and the same cannot be challenged in a court of law. Students cannot claim a right over the allotted seats as the results are not final.

The NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Provisional Results have been released in the form of a PDF document consisting of rank secured, institute allotted, and the course details.

MCC will soon be releasing the final results for NEET SS 2021 round 2 allotment based on which the candidates can complete the final admission procedures.

