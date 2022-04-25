NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card to be Released Today, Download NEET MDS Admit Cards online at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card (Today): The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the admit card for NEET MDS 2022 exam today - 25th April 2022. According to the schedule, NBE MDS 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd May and the hall tickets for the Master of Dental Surgery Entrance Exam are going to be released today. Candidates can download NEET MDS 2022 admit cards online via the official website - natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, after the official release, candidates can download the NEET MDS 2022 admit cards easily via the direct link provided below:

Download NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET MDS 2022 Exam Pattern

NEET MDS 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 2nd May 2022. The exam will be held to screen candidates for admission to Master of Dental Surgery programmes i.e., MDS programmes under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time). In terms of exam pattern, the duration of the entrance test would be of 3 hours and 55 minutes, in which candidates will have to answer 240 MCQs / Multiple Choice Questions. The test will be held only in English Language. In terms of marking scheme, there would be 25% negative marking for each incorrect answer; however, no marks would be deducted for unattempted questions.

How to Download NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card online?

Similar to the application process, the NEET MDS 2022 admit card will also be released online and made available to the candidates via the official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam including the payment of the application fee, will be able to download their individual NEET MDS 2022 admit cards online from the official website - natboard.edu.in. To access and download the hall tickets, candidates will need their login credentials or application details which will have to be provided on the website. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep those ready well in advance, before they start to download the hall tickets.

