SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Assam 10th Class Results 2022 to be declared on 7th June at sebaonline.org

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting an end to the cycle of rumours and speculations, the Assam 10th Result 2022 date has been finally announced. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially announced that the SEBA Assam will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2022 for Class 10 annual board exams on the 7th June 2022 - Tuesday. The announcement has calmed the nerves of nearly 5 lakh students who have been waiting for the Assam 10th Result 2022 for nearly two months now.

Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2022

HSLC Result Date Confirmed by Assam CM

As reported earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of Assam HSLC Result 2022. Sending out a tweet from his official social media handle, Mr Sarma noted that “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022.” The announcement comes following repeated requests from students and parents who were demanding that the Assam Class 10 Results 2022 date be announced officially so that students can stay prepared for it accordingly.

Where to check Assam HSLC Result 2022?

After the formal declaration, students will be provided direct access to SEBA HSLC Results 2022 online via the official websites - sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. In addition to this, to ensure first access to Assam Class 10 Results, students can also depend on results.jagranjosh.com, where the HSLC Results will be published first. The page where Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be declared is provided below:

Check Assam HSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Register for Updates)

4 Lakh Students to Receive Assam Class 10 Results 2022

According to the details shared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA); a total of 4, 31, 132 students have appeared for the Class 10 Board Exams held in March 2022. The HSLC Exams 2022 of Assam Board were held from 16th to 31st March 2022. Following the completion of the exams, SEBA organized evaluation camps for checking of the answer sheets submitted by the students during the exams. Now, with the evaluation completed, SEBA is all set to declare Assam 10th Result 2022 on 7th June 2022. As SEBA will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2022 in online mode via the official website, it is important for students to keep their hall tickets / admit cards ready in advance. The details which are to be submitted on the Assam HSLC Result 2022 checking page are provided in the HSLC Admit cards.

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC Class 12 Results Likely to be Declared by 20th June @ ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in