Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Test Answer Key 2024 Releases, Download BSEB SAV PDF Here

BSEB SAV Class 6 Entrance Test Answer Key 2024: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the preliminary answer key of the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Class 6 entrance test today: October 20, 2023. They can download the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya answer key online at savsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

They have to use their mobile number and date of birth to download the answer key. Along with this, BSEB has also provided the provision to raise objections in the BSEB SAV Class 6th answer key. The last date to challenge the preliminary answer key is October 25, 2023 along with supporting documents for proof.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Test Answer Key 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the date to raise objections:

Events Dates BSEB SAV Class 6 Entrance Test Answer Key October 20, 2023 Last date to raise objection in provisional answer key October 25, 2023 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Test October 12, 2023

BSEB SAV Class 6 Entrance Test Answer Key 2024 Release Tweet

The board has tweeted regarding the release of answer key of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th. Students can check the tweet below:

How to download BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Test Answer Key 2024?

To download the preliminary answer key of the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Class 6, students have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya answer key for class 6:

Step 1: Go to the official website: savsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Objection Tracker for Preliminary Exam View/Apply

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login with mobile number and date of birth

Step 5: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

How to raise objections in BSEB SAV Class 6 Entrance Test Answer Key 2024?

In case of any error, students can also raise objections till the specified date. Check below the steps to know how to challenge the answer key of BSEB SAV Class 6 entrance test answer key 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: savsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Objection Tracker for Preliminary Exam View/Apply

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login with mobile number and date of birth

Step 5: Check through the answer key, click on the grievance link, if there are any objections

Step 6: Select questions and answers to which students want to raise objections

Step 7: Upload supporting documents and submit it

Step 8: Save and download for future reference

