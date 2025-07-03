SKUAST Kashmir University Result 2025 Released at skuastkashmir.ac.in for UET-UG entrance Exam - Check Direct Link Here

SKUAST Kashmir Result 2025: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has released the University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (UET-UG) Result 2025. Students will need to visit the official website of the university at skuastkashmir.ac.in to check their results. The results are published on the portal at admissions.skuastkashmir.ac.in.
SKUAST Kashmir Result 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to SKUAST Kashmir Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (UET-UG)
|
Board name
|
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
skuastkashmir.ac.in
|
Result website
|
admissions.skuastkashmir.ac.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, OMR sheet
|
Result date and time
|
July 3, 2025 at 12 PM
How to check SKUAST Kashmir UET UG Result 2025?
Candidates who wish to check and download their SKUAST Kashmir UET UG Result 2025 can follow mentioned instructions to check their result:
- Visit the official website at admissions.skuastkashmir.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link ‘UET-UG 2025 Result’
- In the log in window, input your login credentials
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Your SKUAST Kashmir UET UG Result 2025 marksheet will appear
- Check your details and download the document for future reference
