Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

SKUAST Kashmir University Result 2025 Released at skuastkashmir.ac.in for UET-UG entrance Exam - Check Direct Link Here

SKUAST Kashmir Result 2025 OUT: The Sher-e-Kashmir University (SKUAST-K) has released the UET-UG 2025 Result on the portal at admissions.skuastkashmir.ac.in. Candidates can get official notifications on the official website of the university at skuastkashmir.ac.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 3, 2025, 15:20 IST
Register for Result Updates

SKUAST Kashmir Result 2025: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has released the University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (UET-UG) Result 2025. Students will need to visit the official website of the university at skuastkashmir.ac.in to check their results. The results are published on the portal at admissions.skuastkashmir.ac.in

SKUAST Kashmir Result 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to SKUAST Kashmir Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (UET-UG)

Board name 

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

skuastkashmir.ac.in

Result website 

admissions.skuastkashmir.ac.in

Level 

Undergraduate 

Exam mode 

Offline, OMR sheet

Result date and time

July 3, 2025 at 12 PM

How to check SKUAST Kashmir UET UG Result 2025?

Candidates who wish to check and download their SKUAST Kashmir UET UG Result 2025 can follow mentioned instructions to check their result:

  1. Visit the official website at admissions.skuastkashmir.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘UET-UG 2025 Result’
  3. In the log in window, input your login credentials
  4. Click on ‘Submit’
  5. Your SKUAST Kashmir UET UG Result 2025 marksheet will appear
  6. Check your details and download the document for future reference

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News