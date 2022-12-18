SNAP 2022: Phase 2 Exams Today, Check List of Documents and Exam Day Instructions Here

SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Exams: Symbiosis International University will be conducting the SNAP 2022 Phase 2 Examinations Today, December 18, 2022. According to the given schedule, the SNAP 2022 exams will be conducted from 2 to 3 PM. Symbiosis conducts the SNAP 2022 exams in phases, Phase 1 of SNAP 2022 exams conducted on December 10, 2022, while Phase 3 of SNAP 2022 will be conducted on December 23, 2022.

The SNAP 2022 exams will be conducted for a duration of an hour across the designated exam centres today. The exam is being conducted in online mode. Candidates who will be appearing for the SNAP 2022 exams are advised to keep a copy of the SNAP 2022 Admit Card with them.

Candidates who will be appearing for the SNAP 2022 exams can check below the examination guidelines, exam day instructions and other exam details before the exams commence.

What to Carry to the SNAP 2022 Exam Centre

The SNAP 2022 Exam Admit Card is available on the official website. Candidates must note that the SNAP 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried to the exam centre along with a valid Photo ID card. The list of things that are allowed at the SNAP 2022 Exam centre is provided here.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card

Copy of Photo ID proof

Hand Sanitizer and Mask

Black/Blue ballpoint pen

SNAP 2022 Exam Day Instructions

Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 Exams are advised to reach the designated exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exams.

Students are also not allowed to carry any electronic devices like an SD Card, Mobile Phone, Calculator, Camera, Laptop etc.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam centre before the exams conclude.

