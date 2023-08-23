SNAP 2023 Exam Dates Released at snaptest.org; Registration Begins Today

  1. Home
SNAP 2023 exam dates have been released. Candidates can apply for the aptitude test on snaptest.org. Get direct link, exam dates, and specifications here.

SNAP 2023: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP schedule has been released. The authorities have begun the registration process from today onwards, August 23, 2023. Candidates who are willing to appear in the exam must check out the complete schedule on the official website: snaptest.org.

According to the official schedule, the registration and payment window will be closed on September 23, 2023. The SNAP 2023 exam will be conducted on December 10, 17, and 22, 2023. Candidates can also check out the mandatory events here.

SNAP Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for the aptitude test is mentioned below:

SNAP 2023 Registration Link

Click Here

SNAP 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the entire schedule below:

Particulars

Dates

SNAP 2023 registration starts

August 23, 2023

Registration ends

November 23, 2023

Last date of payment

November 23, 2023

SNAP 2023 admit card release

December 04, 2023, for SNAP Test 1

December 09, 2023, for SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03

SNAP 2023

December 10, 2023

December 17, 2023

December 22, 2023

SNAP 2023 Result

January 10, 2024

How to Register for SNAP 2023 Exam?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply now 

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

SNAP 2023 Exam Specifications

Check out important details about the exam below:

  • SNAP 2023 will be a computer-based test.
  • The test duration will be 60 minutes.
  • Exam timings will be available on the Admit Card.
  • SNAP Test is an objective test. 
  • Each question has four responses. The candidate should choose an appropriate response.
  • Each wrong answer will have 25% negative marks.

