SNAP 2023 Exam Dates Released at snaptest.org; Registration Begins Today

SNAP 2023: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP schedule has been released. The authorities have begun the registration process from today onwards, August 23, 2023. Candidates who are willing to appear in the exam must check out the complete schedule on the official website: snaptest.org.
According to the official schedule, the registration and payment window will be closed on September 23, 2023. The SNAP 2023 exam will be conducted on December 10, 17, and 22, 2023. Candidates can also check out the mandatory events here.
SNAP Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to apply for the aptitude test is mentioned below:
|
SNAP 2023 Registration Link
SNAP 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check out the entire schedule below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
SNAP 2023 registration starts
|
August 23, 2023
|
Registration ends
|
November 23, 2023
|
Last date of payment
|
November 23, 2023
|
SNAP 2023 admit card release
|
December 04, 2023, for SNAP Test 1
December 09, 2023, for SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03
|
SNAP 2023
|
December 10, 2023
December 17, 2023
December 22, 2023
|
SNAP 2023 Result
|
January 10, 2024
How to Register for SNAP 2023 Exam?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: snaptest.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply now
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the prescribed fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
SNAP 2023 Exam Specifications
Check out important details about the exam below:
- SNAP 2023 will be a computer-based test.
- The test duration will be 60 minutes.
- Exam timings will be available on the Admit Card.
- SNAP Test is an objective test.
- Each question has four responses. The candidate should choose an appropriate response.
- Each wrong answer will have 25% negative marks.
Also Read: FMGE Result 2023 Declared at natboard.edu.in; 21,180 Candidates Fail