SNAP 2023 Registration Begins Shortly; List of Colleges Accepting SNAP Scores Here

SNAP 2023 registration will be started soon on the official website: snaptest.org. Candidates can check out the list of colleges accepting SNAP scores.

Updated: Aug 21, 2023 14:14 IST
SNAP 2023 Registration: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP 2023 registrations are going to begin shortly. Candidates seeking admission to MBA/PGDM programmes can apply for the exam on the official website: snaptest.org. Last year, the application process began in 1st week of August.

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University will release the SNAP 2023 registration and exam schedule soon on the official website. Along with this, the authorities will publish the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, etc. The SNAP 2023 exam will be conducted in December. Candidates will get a maximum of 3 attempts to clear the exam. 

SNAP 2023 Registration (Available Soon)

How to Apply for SNAP 2023 Exam?

Follow the below-mentioned dates to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SNAP 2023 registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

List of Colleges Accepting SNAP 2023 Scores

SNAP scores are accepted for admission to the MBA/PGDM courses provided by the schools given below:

SIU Institutes 

SIBM Pune

SIIB Pune

SCMHRD Pune

SSBF Pune

SIDTM Pune

SIBM Bengaluru

SIMC Pune

SIOM Nashik

SCIT Pune

SIHS Pune

SSSS Pune

SIBM Hyderabad

SSBF Pune

SIMS Pune 

SICSR Pune

SCMS Noida

About SNAP 2023 Exam

The exam is going to be held in Computer-based test mode at various examination centres. The exam will have a duration of 60 minutes. There will be 60 questions in MCQ format with 4 options to choose the right one from.

