SOF NSO Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check Schedule Here

SOF NSO Exam Dates 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the exam dates for National Science Olympiad (NSO). Candidates can check out the dates on the official website i.e. sofworld.org. The exam will be conducted on three dates. These are October 17, November 21, and December 5, 2023.

It must be noted that candidates can choose any of the dates for the conduction of the exam at their convenience. However, the dates may change in the future depending on the impact of Corona on the functioning of schools. Candidates from classes 1 to 12 can participate in SOF NSO 2023. Each date of the exam has a separate question paper.

SOF NSO Exam Dates 2023

Event Date NSO exam date October 17, November 21, and December 5, 2023 Release of NSO answer keys for sets A, B, and C December 2023 NSO 2023 Stage 1 result January 2024 NSO admit card 2023 for stage 2 February 2024 NSO stage 2 exam February 2024 NSO stage 2 result March 2024

About SOF NSO Exam 2023

SOF NSO Exam 2023 is conducted at two levels

Level 1: The competition is an objective-type test of 60 minutes duration comprising 35 objective-type (Multiple Choice) questions for classes 1 to class 4 and 50 objective-type (Multiple Choice) questions for classes 5 to class 12.

Level 2: It is conducted for students of class 3 to class 12.

SOF NSO 2023 Exam Details

Candidates who are going to take the exam must be familiar with the content of the question paper. Check the sections here.

For Class 1 to Class 10

Section-1: Logical Reasoning

Section-2: Science

Section-3: Achievers Section

For Class 11 and Class 12

Section-1: Physics/Chemistry

Section-2: Achievers Section

Section-3: Mathematics/Biology

SOF NSO Exam 2023 Important Instructions

Candidates must keep some important things in mind before appearing in the exam.

There are separate question papers for each date of the exam.

The medium of the test is English.

CBSE, ICSE/ISC, and State Board syllabi are followed for setting the test papers.

The exam is conducted during school hours.

