SWAYAM Exam Registration 2023 Commences for January session at swayam.nta.ac.in

SWAYAM exam registrations 2023 have commenced at swayam.nta.ac.in. Interested candidates must register on the official website before the last date.

Updated: Sep 1, 2023 17:56 IST
SWAYAM Exam Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the registrations for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January session. Interested ones can register themselves on the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date for SWAYAM Exam Registration 2023 is September 20.

The authorities have also released a list of 389 courses along with the codes and registration schedule. Students can apply for them on the official website: nta.ac.in, and swayam.ntaonline.in. They are advised to apply before the last date as no further extensions may be provided. 

Previously, NTA announced the exam dates for SWAYAM 2023 for both the January and July semesters. According to the official schedule, the exam will be administered on October 19, 20, and 21.

SWAYAM July 2023 semester exam will be conducted in 2 shifts. The first shift shall run between 9.00 AM and 12.00 PM. However, the second shift will be held between 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam duration will be 3 hours. 

Particulars

Dates

SWAYAM Exam Registration 2023 begins

August 31

Registration last date

September 20

Last date of Successful transaction of fee through credit, debit card, net banking, UPI

September 21 up to 11.50 PM

Correction window

September 23 to 25

Admit card release date

To be announced

Exam date

October 19, 20, 21

NTA further stated, “Information about the Scheme of Exam, Exam centers, Exam timings, Exam fee, procedure for applying, etc. are contained in the SWAYAM-January 2023 Semester Information Bulletin available on the website of NTA https://swayam.nta.ac.in/. and /or http://swayam.ntaonline.in/.”

