Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022 (OUT): Know Where When and How to check TN SSLC Results

Tamil Nadu 10th Result Link Activated

The Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE has finally activated the TN SSLC result link. Students who took the TN SSLC exam can check the result at the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. To check the result of Tamil Nadu class 10th, students will have to use their registration number and date of birth.

TN SSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 20th June 2022 at 12.09 PM

TN SSLC Result 2022: Girls Outperform Boys

This year, the overall pass percentage of boys has been recorded at 85.83% whereas 94.38% of girls have passed in the exam. Girls passed percentage is more than boys. The authorities have announced the Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022, however, students will be able to check it once the result link will be activated.

Updated as on 20th June 2022 at 10.56 AM

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022 (Declared): As per the updates, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the TN SSLC result 2022 today on 20th June 2022 in a press meet. As per the released time, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results link will be activated at 12 PM. Students who took the TN SSLC exam can check the result at the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. To check the result of Tamil Nadu class 10th, students will have to use their registration number and date of birth.

The TN SSLC digital marksheet will be provisional in nature. It will include details like - name, school name, registration number, date of birth, subject-wise and total marks secured and division. The original marksheet will be available with the school authorities and students will have to go to their respective schools to collect the same. Around 9 lakh students appear for the TN SSLC examination every year. TN SSLC or class 10th examination was held from 6th to 30th May.

When will Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022 be Announced?

Earlier on Friday, the officials released the TN SSLC result 2022 date and time on the official website. Students can check their Tamil Nadu class 10th result today on 20th June in online mode. As per the time-released, the board will activate the class 10th result link at 12 PM on the official websites. Last year, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu released the TN SSLC result on 23rd August 2021.

Where To Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022?

After the announcement of class 10th SSLC TN results, students will be able to check it on the official websites. To do so, they need to keep ready their login credentials - registration number and date of birth to check and download TN Class 10th result 2022. The list of websites and some alternative websites where students will be able to check their Tamil Nadu SSLC result are mentioned-below -

dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

What Are the Alternative Ways To Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022?

There might be a possibility that the official website crashes due to heavy traffic in that case students can check their TN SSLC result 2022 on via App. As of now, there has been no confirmation whether students will be able to check their result through SMS or not. However, to check the Tamil Nadu SSLC result via App, students will have to download TN SSLC Result App from Google Playstore.

Students will have to open the app and click on - View SSLC result 2022 Tamilnadu and enter registration and date of birth in the respective field. Now, click on the submit button and TN 10th result 2022 Tamil Nadu will open on the screen.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022 online?

Tamil Nadu results 2022 for the class 10th will be released on the official website today. Over 9 lakhs students who appeared for the TN class 10 exams will be able to check the results by visiting the official website or clicking on the link to be provided above. On the homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu SSLC l link provided on the homepage. A login window will be displayed and students will have to enter their registration number and date of birth. The Tamil Nadu 10th Results will appear on the screen.

