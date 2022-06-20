TN Plus Two Results 2022 (Declared): TN SSLC Results Shortly, Check Tamil Nadu 12th Results @tnresults.nic.in

TN Plus Two Results 2022 Declared

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the TN Plus Two Results 2022 at tnresults.nic.in. Students can check Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 by using the registration number and DOB. Students are required to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to pass in Tamil Nadu board result 2022 +2.

TN Plus Two Result 2022 - Direct Link (Uploading..)

Updated as on 20th June at 9.51 AM

TN SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022 official Website

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release the class 10th and 12th result of Tamil Nadu today at 10 am and 12 pm respectively. The authorities have mentioned the details regarding where and how to check TN SSLC, PLus results 2022 on the official website - dge.tn.nic.in. Students can check their Tamil Nadu exam result 2022 by entering their registration number and date of birth. Check the image of official website below -

TN SSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available @ 12 PM)

Updated as on 20th June at 9.21 AM

TN SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022 Today: Today will be the D-day for lakhs of students awaiting their TN SSLC Result 2022 and Tamil Nadu Plus Two Results 2022!. Yes, TNDGE - Directorate of Govt Examinations, Tamil Nadu will declare the TN 10th Result 2022 for the annual SSLC Exam and TN 12th Result 2022 for Plus Two Exams soon. Reports have confirmed that Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared during morning hours and made available to the students online via the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Post formal declaration, students can access their individual TN Results Scorecard via by entering their exam roll number and other details on the official website. Once declared, students will be able to check and access their results online via the link provided below:

Education Minister to declare Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results Today

As per local media reports, the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will formally declare the TN SSLC Result 2022 and TN Plus Two Results 2022 today morning. To announce the TN 10th Results 2022 and Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2022, the minister will hold an official press meet in which the results will be formally declared. As part of the press meet, the minister will also notify some key highlights and statistics of the TN SSLC, Plus Two Results including overall pass percentage and other details. Following the declaration in the press meet, students will be able to check their individual results online via the links provided above.

Where to check TN SSLC Result 2022, TN Plus Two Results 2022 online?

To make sure that students get quick, easy and convenient access to the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 and TN 12th Results 2022, the TNDGE has made special arrangements to make them available online via the official websites. Following the official announcement in the press meet, TN DGE Results 2022 will be made available on the official results portal of the state i.e., tnresults.nic.in. In addition to this, students will also get access to Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022 online via the TNDGE websites - www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. In order to check their results, students will be required to enter their exam roll number and other details on the portal.

Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus Two Results 2022 - Get Live Updates Here.