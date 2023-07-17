Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations Closes Today, Know Fees, How to Register Here

  1. Home
TN NEET PG Counselling 2023: DME Tamil Nadu will close the registration for NEET PG counselling today: July 17, 2023. Those candidates who are yet to register can apply at tnmedicalselection.net. Check details here

Updated: Jul 17, 2023 10:23 IST
Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research will close the counselling registrations for NEET PG today: July 17, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET postgraduate exam can register themselves for counselling through the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their NEET PG counselling registrations for the academic year 2023, till July 17 by 5 pm. The TN NEET PG counselling is done for admission into government and management quota seats in postgraduate medical courses offered by the Tamil Nadu medical colleges.

TN NEET PG Counselling Registrations 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

TN NEET PG Counselling 2023 Fees

Candidates who are applying for the Tamil Nadu NEET Pg counselling are required to submit a prescribed amount of fees at the time of registration. Check the fee details below:

Particulars

Fees

Application fees for other category

Rs 3,000

SC/ST/SC (Arunthathiyar)

Exempted from paying the fees

Non-refundable registration fees

Rs 1,000

Security Fees

Governement medical colleges

Rs 30,000

Government quota in self-financing medical colleges

Rs 1,00,000

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2023 online?

Qualified NEET PG candidates can register for the state counselling by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME Tamil Nadu- tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the PG Degree/Diploma courses (Government/ Management quota) 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred quota links given 

Step 4: Enter the required details to register

Step 5: Now, login using the newly generated details and fill out the registration form

Step 6: Upload all the documents required and make the payment of specified fees

Step 7: Submit the details and download the registration form for future use

