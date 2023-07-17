AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registrations: The Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2923 counselling registration window today, July 17, 2023. Those yet to submit their applications can visit the official website of AP ECET counselling and complete the registration and application process.

AP ECET 2023 counselling registrations began on July 14, 2023. Students who cleared the AP ECET exams are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. To apply, students are required to first visit the official website and register through the link provided. After completing the registrations, candidates can fill and submit the application form and the requisite fee.

AP ECET 2023 counselling registration and application link is available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The steps to follow when registering for the AP ECET 2023 counselling process are given here.

AP ECET Counselling 2023 Registration - Click Here

AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registrations - Steps to Follow

The AP ECET 2023 registration window for the counselling process will close today, July 17, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the counselling procedure.

Step 1: Visit the AP ECET counselling website

Step 2: Click on the candidate registration link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details in the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the given link

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

AP ECET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule here.

Last date to register July 17, 2023 Verification of uploaded certificates at HLCs From July 17 to 20, 2023 Web option July 19 to 21, 2023 Change of Web options July 22, 2023 Allotment of Seats From July 25, 2923 Self-reporting and Reporting at College July 25 to 30, 2023

