Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will close the registration for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling on September 18. Students who want to take part must complete their registration before this date.

The choice-filling option will open from September 19. This includes the 7.5% special seat reservation for government school students and the re-allotment process for other candidates. Students can log in and fill out their preferred college and course choices during this time.

The seat allotment result for both categories will be declared on September 24, 2025 at the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. In round 2, a total of 3,250 seats are available for students.

If a student got a seat in round 1 but applied for upgradation in round 2, their earlier seat will appear as a virtual vacancy. Other students can choose this seat during the round 2 choice-filling. However, this seat will be given only if the round 1 candidate leaves it or upgrades to a higher-choice seat.