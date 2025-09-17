Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow

Sep 17, 2025, 13:44 IST

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling is being conducted by DMER in online mode. Registration closed on September 18, while choice filling will start from September 19 to 22. A total of 3,250 seats are available, including MBBS and BDS across government, private, and self-financing colleges. Results will be declared on September 24 at tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow
Key Points

  • 3,250 MBBS & BDS seats offered in Tamil Nadu Round 2 Counselling.
  • Seat allotment result on September 24 at tnmedicalselection.net.
  • 7.5% reservation for government school students available.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will close the registration for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling on September 18. Students who want to take part must complete their registration before this date.

The choice-filling option will open from September 19. This includes the 7.5% special seat reservation for government school students and the re-allotment process for other candidates. Students can log in and fill out their preferred college and course choices during this time.

The seat allotment result for both categories will be declared on September 24, 2025 at the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. In round 2, a total of 3,250 seats are available for students.

If a student got a seat in round 1 but applied for upgradation in round 2, their earlier seat will appear as a virtual vacancy. Other students can choose this seat during the round 2 choice-filling. However, this seat will be given only if the round 1 candidate leaves it or upgrades to a higher-choice seat.

For students who are re-allotted in round 2, the good news is that they don’t need to pay the full tuition fee again. They only need to pay the difference amount, if any.

Click here: Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule PDF

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Key Highlights

Check the table below for detailed information about Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Counselling for Round 2:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu

Counselling Mode

Online

Official Website

tnmedicalselection.net

Registration Dates

September 16 to 18, 2025 (up to 5 pm)

Choice Filling

September 19 to 22, 2025

Seat Allotment Result

September 24, 2025

Total Seats in Round 2

3,250

MBBS Seats (Government Quota)

159 in Govt Medical Colleges, 2 in ESIC, 67 in Private Colleges

MBBS Seats (Management Quota)

865 in Self-financing Colleges, 223 in Private Colleges

Special Quota

7.5% reservation for Government School Students

Additional Seats

4 MBBS seats at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Last Date of Joining

September 30, 2025 (up to 5 pm)

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the table below for the Tamil Nadu 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule:

Event

Dates

Registration and payment of fees

September 16 to 18 (up to 5 pm)

Choice filling

September 19 to 22

Display of virtual vacancies

September 19

Processing of seat allotment

September 23

Round 2 seat allotment

September 24

Downloading the provisional allotment order

September 24 to 30 (up to 12 noon)

Last date of joining

September 30 (up to 5 pm)

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Seat Matrix

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat matrix has been released. In this round, there are a few BDS seats – 3 under the government quota and 16 in self-financing colleges.

For MBBS admission under the 92.5% quota, 159 seats are vacant in government medical colleges, 2 in ESIC, 249 in self-financing government seats, and 865 in self-financing management seats. Private medical colleges also have 67 MBBS seats in the government quota and 223 in the management quota.

For BDS admission 2025, there are 73 seats in government dental colleges, 635 in self-financing government quota, and 954 in the self-financing management quota.

Along with this, 4 MBBS seats at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore will also be filled through Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 2 counselling.

Also read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

Read More

