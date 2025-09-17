Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

Key Points
- 3,250 MBBS & BDS seats offered in Tamil Nadu Round 2 Counselling.
- Seat allotment result on September 24 at tnmedicalselection.net.
- 7.5% reservation for government school students available.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will close the registration for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling on September 18. Students who want to take part must complete their registration before this date.
The choice-filling option will open from September 19. This includes the 7.5% special seat reservation for government school students and the re-allotment process for other candidates. Students can log in and fill out their preferred college and course choices during this time.
The seat allotment result for both categories will be declared on September 24, 2025 at the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. In round 2, a total of 3,250 seats are available for students.
If a student got a seat in round 1 but applied for upgradation in round 2, their earlier seat will appear as a virtual vacancy. Other students can choose this seat during the round 2 choice-filling. However, this seat will be given only if the round 1 candidate leaves it or upgrades to a higher-choice seat.
For students who are re-allotted in round 2, the good news is that they don’t need to pay the full tuition fee again. They only need to pay the difference amount, if any.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Key Highlights
Check the table below for detailed information about Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Counselling for Round 2:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu
|
Counselling Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
Registration Dates
|
September 16 to 18, 2025 (up to 5 pm)
|
Choice Filling
|
September 19 to 22, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
September 24, 2025
|
Total Seats in Round 2
|
3,250
|
MBBS Seats (Government Quota)
|
159 in Govt Medical Colleges, 2 in ESIC, 67 in Private Colleges
|
MBBS Seats (Management Quota)
|
865 in Self-financing Colleges, 223 in Private Colleges
|
Special Quota
|
7.5% reservation for Government School Students
|
Additional Seats
|
4 MBBS seats at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore
|
Last Date of Joining
|
September 30, 2025 (up to 5 pm)
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule
Candidates can check the table below for the Tamil Nadu 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Registration and payment of fees
|
September 16 to 18 (up to 5 pm)
|
Choice filling
|
September 19 to 22
|
Display of virtual vacancies
|
September 19
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
September 23
|
Round 2 seat allotment
|
September 24
|
Downloading the provisional allotment order
|
September 24 to 30 (up to 12 noon)
|
Last date of joining
|
September 30 (up to 5 pm)
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Seat Matrix
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat matrix has been released. In this round, there are a few BDS seats – 3 under the government quota and 16 in self-financing colleges.
For MBBS admission under the 92.5% quota, 159 seats are vacant in government medical colleges, 2 in ESIC, 249 in self-financing government seats, and 865 in self-financing management seats. Private medical colleges also have 67 MBBS seats in the government quota and 223 in the management quota.
For BDS admission 2025, there are 73 seats in government dental colleges, 635 in self-financing government quota, and 954 in the self-financing management quota.
Along with this, 4 MBBS seats at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore will also be filled through Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 2 counselling.
