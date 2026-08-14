Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Download PDF at tnmedicalselection.net
The Selection Committee, DME, Tamil Nadu released NEET UG Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix for MBBS and BDS seats on their official website. Candidates can download the seat matrix pdf online on official link tnmedicalselection.net.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has released the seat matrix for the NEET UG counselling 2026. Candidates who have registered and applied for the state counselling can visit the official website to check the details at tnmedicalselection.net. The registrations began on June 29, 2026, and were closed on July 23, 2026. Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines and follow the protocol to ensure admission to MBBS and BDS programmes across the state colleges.
TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix PDF Download Link
Candidates can check the PDFs of seat matrix as presented on the official website for TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 . The direct links to the documents are provided here:
TENTATIVE SPECIAL CATEGORY VACANCY POSITION FOR MBBS/BDS COURSE 2026-2027 SESSION
GQ7.5% - TENTATIVE VACANCY POSITION FOR MBBS/BDS DEGREE COURSE 2026-2027 IN (TAMILNADU GOVT SCHOOL CANDIDATES 7.5% RESERVATION) AS ON 13-08-2026
How to check Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix PDF?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix PDF online:
- Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.
- Click on the notifications <View All> option.
- Click on the seat matrix PDFs.
- Check the details mentioned and download for future use.
Documents Required for TN NEET UG Counselling 2026
Candidates are advised to keep the following mentioned documents ready for the entire TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 process:
- Aadhar Card
- Community Certificate (if required)
- Ration card
- Passport
- NEET 2026 Scorecard/Result
- NEET 2026 Admit Card
- Class 10th and 11th Marksheet
- Marksheet of Class 12 or equivalent
- A bona fide certificate stating that the student has passed from Class 6 to Class 12 from a school in Tamil Nadu.
- A transfer certificate from the school last studied (or) a bonafide certificate should be produced from where the candidate is undergoing the course at present.
- Nativity certificate (the candidate is a native of Tamil Nadu but has passed Class 6 to Class 12 from an institute outside Tamil Nadu)
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