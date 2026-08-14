Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Download PDF at tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has released the seat matrix for the NEET UG counselling 2026. Candidates who have registered and applied for the state counselling can visit the official website to check the details at tnmedicalselection.net. The registrations began on June 29, 2026, and were closed on July 23, 2026. Students are advised to adhere to the deadlines and follow the protocol to ensure admission to MBBS and BDS programmes across the state colleges.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix PDF Download Link

Candidates can check the PDFs of seat matrix as presented on the official website for TN NEET UG Counselling 2026 . The direct links to the documents are provided here:

TENTATIVE SPECIAL CATEGORY VACANCY POSITION FOR MBBS/BDS COURSE 2026-2027 SESSION