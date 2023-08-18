Telangana NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result out at knruhs.telangana.gov.in, get pdf link here

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2023: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the round 1 seat allotment result for the state NEET PG counselling. Candidates who filled out choices can view and download their seat allotment letter online at tspgmed.tsche.ac.in. However, they can check Telangana NEET PG allotment list at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana NEET seat allotment pdf includes college and course-wise rank, score, name of candidate, locality, category, gender, minority status, and physically handicapped status. Candidates who have been allotted seats will have to pay Rs 29,600 as the university fee and tuition fee will have to be paid at the allotted college.

Telangana NEET PG Seat Allotment 2023 List PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment List?

KNURHS has released the college-wise Telangana NEET PG allotment list for the candidates. They can go through the steps to know how to download seat allotment result for round 2:

Step 1: Go to the official website: knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on latest updates

Step 3: On the new page, click on Telangana NEET PG round 1 allotment list

Step 4: The pdf will appear on the new page

Step 5: Check and download it for future references

How to download Telangana NEET PG 2023 allotment letter?

While going for admission, candidates have to carry their allotment letter. They can check the steps to know how to download Telangana NEET PG allotment letter below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tspgmed.tsche.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the link: Web allotments (Phase 1)

Step 3: Click on the link - Students - Download provisional allotment

Step 4: Pay the required fee to download the Telangana NEET PG allotment order

Step 5: Telangana NEET PG allotment letter will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the provisional allotment letter for future reference

Documents required for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2023

When applying for Telangana NEET PG 2023 medical admission, candidates are required to submit the following documents:

NEET PG scorecard

NEET PG admit card

Class 12 pass certificate

Class 10 pass certificate

MBBS pass Certificate

MBBS marksheets of all professional years

Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) certificate

Medical Council Registration Certificate

Pass certificates from Class VI to Class XII for candidates who studied at Siddhartha Medical College

MBBS study certificate of all professional years

Caste certificate issued by competent authority (if applicable)

Physically Challenged (PH) certificate (if applicable)

Minority certificate in case of minority category candidates for admission to Minority Medical Colleges

