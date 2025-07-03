Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Telangana School Holiday: Will Colleges and Institutions Remain Closed on 3rd and 4th July? Check Here

Telangana School and College Holidays 2025: Telangana schools and colleges to be closed on July 3-4, 2025, due to a student strike. Student organisations are protesting unpaid fee reimbursements and scholarships, unjustified fee hikes, and colleges collecting donations. The 72-hour bandh will result in four consecutive holidays for college students. Check the entire school holiday calendar here.

Telangana School Holiday on 3rd and 4th July, 2025.
Telangana School and College Holidays 2025: Telangana Colleges and Universities will be closed due to strike on July 3 and 4, 2025. The 72-hour strike has been declared by the student organizations in the light of a number of demands by the students. Student bodies like Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have joined hands to ensure that the strike is a success. 

The school authorities announced that these peaceful protests were held to oppose the inappropriate actions of certain officials, the unsubstantiated amendments to RTE 12(1)(C), the uncompensated implementation of 12(2), unfair notices, and interference in school administration.

Issues Raised by Student Organisations for Bandh

Students can find a detailed list of the issues raised by the organisations here:

  1. Unpaid Fee Reimbursement and Scholarship Dues: Students are demanding the release of over Rs 8,000 crore in pending fee reimbursements and scholarships.
  2. Unjustified Fee Hikes: The strike aims to address the arbitrary increases in tuition fees by engineering colleges.
  3. Accountability for Non-Compliant Colleges: Student bodies are calling for strict measures against engineering colleges that violate regulations by collecting donations as fees.

The movement has arisen as a direct neglect of the government of the education sector. PDSU is actively advocating for the disbursement of arrears such as fee reimbursements and scholarships to benefit students, causing the statewide bandh for all colleges.

Holiday Calendar for Telangana School Students 

Check the potential as well as the general holiday calendar here:

Festival

Date

Day 

Type of Holiday

Muharram (Day before)

July 5 

Saturday

Operational Holiday

Muharram

July 6

Sunday

General Holiday

Muharram (Potential)

July 7

Monday

Potential Additional Holiday

Lashkar Bonalu

July 13

Saturday

Potential School Holiday

Bonalu Procession

July 14 

Sunday

Potential School Holiday

Lal Darwaja Bonalu

July 20 

Saturday

Potential School Holiday

This week, from July 3 to 4, 2025 the students will have the strike-intended holiday. Following it the Muharram festival falls on July 5, 2025, which will allow college students to get 4 days of consecutive holidays and 2 days for school students.

