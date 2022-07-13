Telangana Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Due to Heavy Rainfall, Check Notice Here

Telangana Schools To Remain Closed: As per the recent updates, the Telangana government has ordered that the schools and colleges will remain close till 16th July 2022. The decision came after the state recorded heavy rainfall over the past few days. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education department Secretary V Karun along with other officials.

Now, the Telangana schools, colleges and other educational institutes will reopen from 18th July 2022 (Monday). Telangana educational institutions were ordered to close from 11th to 13th July but now the government has extended the closure till 18th July 2022.

Official Notice Regarding Telangana Educational Institutes Closing

An official circular released by the government states: "In view of continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt., Aided & Private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall be reopened from 18.07.2022 (Monday). "

The government has closed the educational institutions to ensure people stay at home. Telangana is witnessing a heavy downpour and many areas in the state are in the red zone. The state government has requested citizens to not step out.

Rainfall in Telangana

Heavy rainfall for the next three days has been forecasted in the state by the meteorological department. Considering this, CM called for a meeting to review and discuss the situation and announced further closure. According to the IMD forecast, the isolated places in Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad districts will receive heavy rainfall. Along with Telangana, heavy rains are witnessed in many other areas of the country. Apart from Telangana, Pune administration has also announced to close schools for tomorrow on 14th July 2022.

Exam Postpones Due To Heavy Rainfall

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the TS EAMCET due to heavy rain in Telangana. TS EAMCET 2022 postponed announcement has been made today by TSCHE as heavy rainfall continues to lash the state. The notice has been updated on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Along with this exam, TS ECET 2022 has also been postponed.