TS EAMCET 2022 Postponed For Agriculture and Medicine Due To Heavy Rains, New Dates To Release Soon

TS EAMCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) due to heavy rain in Telangana. TS EAMCET 2022 postponed announcement has been made today by TSCHE as heavy rainfall continues to lash the state. The notice has been updated on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. As per the schedule, TS EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical streams had to begin from tomorrow - 14th July and conclude on 15th July 2022.

Revised Date of TS EAMCET 2022

As per the officials, it has been stated on the official website that, "TS EAMCET-2022 (Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream) scheduled to be held on 14th and 15th of July 2022 is postponed. Rescheduled dates will be intimated later."

Till now, only the exam dates for EAMCET have been postponed and not for the Engineering stream, as per media reports. Since there are no updates on the latter, it is likley that the Engineering EAMCET exam will be held on time, from 18th to 20th July 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Statistics

As per local media reports, around 171,945 students have registered for engineering, 94,150 for agriculture and medical, 350 applied for both, and a total of 2,66,445 applications have been received this year. Officials revealed that 14,722 more applications have been received this time compared to last year.

About TS EAMCET

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary) Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET-2022) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is held for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

Heavy Rainfall in Telangana

This is not the first time when TS EAMCET 2022 has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in Telangana. Before this, even TS ECET 2022 was postponed due to heavy rain and resulting bad weather. In addition to this, even Osmania University and JNTU Hyderabad postponed some of their exams.