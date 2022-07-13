AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 Released for Agriculture, Pharmacy, Download at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 (Released): JNTU Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE has formally released the AP EAPCET Answer Key 2022 for the state-level entrance exam for pharmacy and agriculture streams. AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key have been released along with Master Question Papers the Candidate Response Sheets for all the aspirants who appeared for the Pharmacy and Agriculture stream of the state-level entrance exam. Candidates can access and download AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 online by logging onto the exam portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below, which will take them to the official website from where the AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key is available for download:

Download AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 (Agri + Pharmacy) - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window

As per the details shared by the exam authority, candidates can now also file objections or raise a challenge against the AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key for Pharmacy and Agriculture streams. The objection window for AP EAMCET 2022 Agriculture, Pharmacy will remain available until 15th July 2022 during which candidates can raise a challenge against any question or answer marked as corrected in the preliminary answer key. Based on the challenges received and found valid, the exam authority will issue a final answer key which will be used to compile the final result for AP EAMCET 2022.

How to Download AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022 online?

Like it was done for the Engineering Stream earlier, the AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key for Pharmacy and Agriculture Section has been released online. Candidates who want to access and download the answer key along with the model question paper can follow the step-wise direction provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates should note that AP EAPCET 2022 Engineering stream answer key was released by the APSCHE a day earlier, 12th July 2022. The same can be downloaded by candidates online from the official website.

