THE Impact Rankings 2022: Two Indian universities feature in Top 100

THE Impact Rankings 2022: Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2022 has been released. As per the rankings provided one Indian University has been placed in the Top 50 while two India Universities are placed in Top 100. According to the list of top universities provided, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham was ranked at 41 while Lovely Professional University was placed at 74.

The THE Impact Rankings assess the impact of the university on society through its contributions towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Approximately 64 Indian Universities have been featured on the THE Impact Rankings 2022 making India the fourth best represented country in the ranking. As per the list 8 universities from India made it to the top 300. The list includes 1406 universities from 106 countries and regions.

The other universities which have been listed in the top 300 at the THE Impact Ranking 2022 include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Amity University, Gurugram, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, Chitkara University, University of Calcutta, and the Nitte (Deemed to be University). Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and the OP Jindal Global University.

List of Top 10

The top spot was grabbed by Sydney University of Australia followed by Arizona State University from The United states of America and Western University from Canada. The other universities featured in the list of top universities include King Abdulaziz University, Saudi Arabia, University of Saina, Malaysia, University of Auckland, New Zealand, Queen’s University, Canada, New Castle University and University of Manchester, United Kingdom, and Hokkaido University, Japan.

