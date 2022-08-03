    TJEE Counselling 2022: Tripura TBJEE Counselling Registration Begins at tbjee.nic.in, Apply Till 10 Aug

    Updated: Aug 3, 2022 16:26 IST
    TJEE Counselling 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has started the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) counselling registration 2022 from today on 3rd August. Candidates can do their Tripura JEE counselling registrations from the official website - tbjee.nic.in.  The last date to register for TJEE counselling is 10th August 2022 in online mode. 
     
    As per the complete schedule released, candidates are also expected to complete their choice filling' process till the prescribed date. Earlier, the authorities released the TBJEE counselling 2022 notification for this academic year.
     

    How To Apply for TJEE Counselling 2022? 

    Tripura, TBJEE Counselling 2022 registrations process will conclude on 10th August 2022. To register, candidates will have to visit the official website of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination - tbjee.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the - TBJEE 2022 Counselling tab. Now, register by giving all details or login by using the required credentials. Fill out the application form, upload the documents and pay the fees. The TBJEE counselling registration will be completed. 
     

    TJEE Counselling Results 2022

    As of now, the exam conducting body has not released a date for TBJEE counselling 2022 results. The complete schedule is expected to be updated in due course of time. All those who get selected in this round of TBJEE counselling will then be able to proceed with the admissions process at the institute level.  

    Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 

    Tripura JEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses including engineering, veterinary, fishery, agriculture and paramedical. The TJEE was held for four subjects - Physics and Chemistry, Biology and Maths. Allotment of seats during TJEE 2022 counselling will be done based on the performance of the candidates, preferences and availability of seats.  

    JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Results 

    The JEE Main 2022 result session 2 is expected to be announced soon. However, there are reports that the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 results will be delayed by a week. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2022 examinations in session 2 are awaiting official confirmation from the NTA regarding the declaration of the answer key and results of the session 2 exams.  
     

