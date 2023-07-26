TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Announced at dge.tn.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared: Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has announced the TN SSLC supplementary results today, July 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 supplementary exams can visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu today to check their results.

TN board announced the SSC results in May 2023. Candidates who were unable to clear the exams were eligible to apply for the supplementary exams and improve their scores. Such candidates can visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu today in the afternoon to check their results. Although a time of announcement of the results has not been made by the authorities, it is expected to be declared around the same time that the Plus 2 supplementary results were announced.

TN SSLC supplementary result will be announced on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will also be able to check their results through the link provided here.

How to Download TN 10th Supplementary Marksheet 2023

The Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary results have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps given here to check their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the supplementary exam result link

Step 3: Enter the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The SSLC supplementary result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

