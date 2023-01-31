TN SSLC Board Exam: SC To Hear Plea on Exemption to Students from Writing Tamil Paper on Feb 6

TN SSLC Board Exams: As per the updates, the Supreme Court has decided to hear a plea challenging the Madras High Court order which had refused to revoke the guidelines for granting exemption to students from giving the Tamil language paper in Class 10 board exams. According to the announced date, the plea will be heard by the Apex court on February 6, 2023. The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka.

Earlier, the High Court had in September 2019 said the government letter of July 18, 2016, which contained the guidelines for granting exemption to students from writing the Tamil language paper at the 10th standard board examination, cannot be quashed. However, the High Court had directed the authorities concerned to grant exemption to students in linguistic minority schools from writing Tamil language paper in the 10th for the academic years 2020-2022.

Supreme Court to Examine High Court's Order

As per media reports, the Supreme Court referred to the High Court order and said it has granted an exemption for the academic years 2020-2022. "We will examine it. The issue is what is to be done for the students," it observed. The bench told the lawyer appearing for Tamil Nadu that the state has said that those who migrated to the state will get an exemption. "Why don't you give an exemption to recognised linguistic minorities," the bench observed. The Supreme Court, which posted the matter for hearing on February 6, said some arrangements have to be made for 2023 also since, as per the high court order, the exemption was granted for 2020-2022.

Plea filed in Apex Court by Linguistic Minorities Forum of Tamil Nadu

In its plea filed in the apex court, the Linguistic Minorities Forum of Tamil Nadu has argued that the substantial question of law that falls for consideration of the court is whether the rights of linguistic minorities guaranteed under the Constitution can be "infringed" by the state under the "garb of a state legislation which introduces Tamil as a compulsory language and consequently, restrains the students of linguistic minorities from learning their mother tongue".

The plea also alleged - "The guidelines in the form of letter... dated July 18, 2016 have all the attributes and trappings of being authoritarian by excluding the linguistic minorities of the state from seeking exemption from writing the Tamil language paper in 10th standard public examination.”

Guidelines For Granting Exemption to Students from Giving Tamil Language Paper

The High Court had noted that the guidelines were issued regarding the time schedule and eligibility criteria for applying for exemption from writing the Tamil language under paper-I compulsory subject in the SSLC board examination 2017. It had noted that under the guidelines, only those students who have migrated from other states could apply for an exemption.

The letter stated - "The following guidelines are issued for consideration and disposal of applications for exemption from students seeking exemption from writing Tamil in the 10th standard board examination - a) students whose parents are in government service or in the employment of public sector undertakings/institutions/companies/ corporations/private employment/business or any other form of employment in other states and have been transferred/relocated to Tamil Nadu during the course of the academic year and who have not studied Tamil as a language in the school in the state from which they have migrated are eligible to apply."

