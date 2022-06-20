TN SSLC Result 2022 (Announced): 90.07% Students Pass, Get List of Websites to Check TN 10th Result Link Here

TN SSLC Result 2022 Link Activated:

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has activated the result link of Tamil Nadu class 10th at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in. Students can check TN Board results 2022 in online mode by following any of the methods - on the official website or through App (to be downloaded from Google Playstore).

TN SSLC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TN SSLC Result 2022 (OUT): The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the result of the class 10th only in online mode. Students can check their TN SSLC class 10th result on these websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in. To check the result, students will have to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window. This year, the overall pass percentage is 90.07%. A total of appeared 9.12 lakhs students appeared for the TN 10th exam, out of which 8.21 lakhs students have passed. Also, as per released data, 31,034 students were absent.

Talking about girls and boys data, a total of 4,52,499 girls appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam whereas 4,06,120 boys appeared. A total of 4,27,073 girls passed in the exam and 3,94,920 boys have passed in the exam. The overall pass percentage of boys has been recorded at 85.83% whereas 94.38% of girls have passed in the exam. Girl's pass percentage is 8.55% more than boys.

Where To Check the TN SSLC Result 2022?

Around 9 lakh students appeared for class 10th exam. Now, that the link has been activated, students can check their Tamil Nadu 10th result on the below-mentioned websites. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

dge.tn.gov.in/result.html

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

apply1.tndge.org

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) also releases Tamil Nadu class 10th results through other methods. Students can check TN Board results 2022 in online mode by following any of the methods - on the official website or through App (to be downloaded from Google Playstore).

How To Check TN SSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Students are advised to go to the websites mentioned above for checking the Tamil Nadu 10th result in online mode today. Students can check the result by visiting the official website. The detailed steps to check TN Board for class 10th in online mode is given below.

Step 1 - Go to the official website of TN SSLC - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2 - The official website will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - Click on the link of TN Class 10th Result 2022

Step 4 - A log-in window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Enter board registration number and date of birth in the space provided in the login window.

Step 5 - Now click on the submit button.

