TN SSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Tamil Nadu 10th Class Results Likely to be Declared Tomorrow @tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: When will TNDGE declare TN 10th Results for SSLC Exam? This is the question for which lakhs of students are looking for an answer. After weeks of rumours and speculations, the Tamil Nadu Board is expected to declare the TN SSLC Results 2022 for Class 10 students tomorrow - 17th June 2022. The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is yet to confirm the date for the declaration of Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 but going by local media reports it is likely to be announced soon. The TN Board is expected to issue an official notification confirming the TN SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time. Once declared, students will be able to check the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results online via the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Alternatively, post declaration, they will also be able to conveniently access TN 10th Result 2022 via the links provided below:

9.5 Lakh Students to Receive TN SSLC Result 2022

According to the details shared by the Tamil Nadu Board, around 9.5 lakh students from across the state have appeared for the exam and are waiting for the results. The announcement comes at a time when the students have been waiting for the SSLC Results 2022 Tamil Nadu for nearly a month now. The Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam for Class 10 students TNDGE held the Class 10th Board Exams from 6th to 30th May 2022. Since the completion of the exam, students have been awaiting the announcement of TN SSLC Result 2022 which are likely to be declared tomorrow - 17th June 2022.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 online?

Keeping in mind the convenience of the students, the Tamil Nadu Board will declare the SSLC Result 2022 online on the official website of the board - tnresults.nic.in. TN 10th SSLC Results 2022 will be declared online and made available to the students in the form of a digital scorecard that will consist of the subject-wise marks scored by them. In order to check and download Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 scorecard, candidates will have to enter their exam roll number and other details asked on the page. After submitting these, TNDGE SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. The TN 10th Result Scorecard can be downloaded as a PDF document or students can also take a printout of the same for future reference.

