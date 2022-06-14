TN SSLC Result 2022 Date Announced?: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results Likely on 17th June at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2022 Date: The Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) is expected to soon release the Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022 in online mode. According to media reports, the TN SSLC result will be announced on 17th June 2022. There is no change in the scheduled date as of now. The time for the result is yet to be released. However, as per past trends, TN SSLC result 2022 is likely to be announced by 9 am.

Once released, the TN 10th results 2022 will be made available on multiple websites, some of them are - dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. Over 10 lakh students appear for the TN SSLC examinations every year. In 2021, the board exams were cancelled because of the pandemic situation and all the students were promoted.

TN SSLC Result 2022 Date and Time

As per reports, the education board announced the Tamil Nadu class 10 result date along with the timetable. As per that, the result will be announced on 17th June 2022. However, the final date will be confirmed by the board soon. In case, if there is any delay in the declaration of TN SSLC result 2022, the board will inform students prior through a notice. The same will be available on the official websites.

As of now, the board is yet to release the time of the announcement of the Tamil Nadu SSLC result. As per the past trends, TN SSLC result 2022 is likely to be announced by 9 am. Once the results are declared they will be made available in online mode on - tnresults.nic.in and other websites like dge1.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Past Year's TN SSLC Result Date Trends

In 2020, the Tamil Nadu 10 results were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdowns imposed. It was announced on 10th August instead. This year, the results are expected to release on time. However, official confirmation is awaited and once announced the same will be updated here. Till then go through the past year's TN SSLC result date trends -

Years Result Date 2021 23rd August 2020 10th August 2019 29th April 2018 23rd May 2017 May 2021 2016 May 2021

TN SSLC Result Statistics

This year, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC board exams. In 2021, the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and all the students were promoted. In 2020, 939829 students appeared for the class 10th TN examination and all students were promoted as well. In 2019, however, a pass percentage of 95.2 was reported by the board.

