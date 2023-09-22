TNDTE COA August Exam Result 2023 Announced on dte.tn.gov.in; 95.3% Candidates Pass

TNDTE COA Results 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has declared the Computer on Office Automation (COA) results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the results on the official website: dte.tn.gov.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The authorities conducted the exam in August 2023. According to the statistics, a total of 12179 candidates registered for the exam. Out of them, 11758 appeared. Moreover, a total of 11206 candidates cleared the exam and the overall pass percentage stood at 95.3%.

TNDTE COA Result 2023 PDF- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

How to Check TNDTE COA Results 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dte.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the COA results 2023 link available

Step 3: The COA exam result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and save it for future reference

The official notification reads, ‘’This is the Provisional List of Register Number of Successful Candidates only. The list of Register Numbers of Successful Candidates is subject to the verification of Genuineness of the Certificates submitted for the eligibility to write this Certificate Course Exam.’’

For additional information, regarding TNDTE COA Result 2023, candidates can visit the official website.

TNDTE COA August Exam Result 2023 Overview

Exam Name Computer on Office Automation Exam Conducting Body Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai Exam Date August 2023 Result Date September 22, 2023 Official Website dte.tn.gov.in

