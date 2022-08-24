TNEA 2022 Counselling Registration For General Category To Begin From Tomorrow, Apply at tneaonline.org

TNEA 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu will commence the registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 from tomorrow 25th August in online mode. The TNEA counselling registration will start for the General category on the official website - tneaonline.org. The last date to register for TNEA counselling is 27th August 2022.

As per the released schedule, the tentative allotment list will be released on 28th August 2022. The tentative TNEA allotment for confirmation will start on 28th August and will conclude on 29th August 2022. The TNEA counselling provisional allotment list will be released on 9th September 2022.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Date

Events Dates Commencement of TNEA General Counselling Academic

Govt. School 7.5% category

Vocational 25th August 2022 Supplementary Counselling 22nd October 2022 SCA to SC Counselling 24th October 2022 End of Counselling 24th October 2022

How To Register for TNEA 2022 Counselling?

Candidates who want to apply for the TNEA counselling round will have to go to the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org. On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the login window and click on it. Enter the login details and fill in the TNEA counselling application form. Also, they need to pay the application fees for successfully submitting the form in online mode. After submission, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future references.

TNEA Counselling 2022

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 counselling will be conducted in online mode. Those candidates who have their names in the TNEA cutoff will be called for the counselling process. The eligible candidates have to pay a prescribed fee to appear for TNEA counselling. General candidates have to pay Rs. 5,000 while SC / SCA / ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu candidates have to pay Rs 1,000. If a candidate is not allotted any seat during TNEA 2022 counselling, then they can claim for refund of the initial deposit. The refund will be made according to the TNEA procedure.