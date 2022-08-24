    TNEA 2022 Counselling Registration For General Category To Begin From Tomorrow, Apply at tneaonline.org

    TNEA 2022: DTE, Chennai will release the registration form for TNEA 2022 Counselling for General category tomorrow on 25th August 2022. They will have to register for TNEA Counselling online at tneaonline.org. Know details here 

    Updated: Aug 24, 2022 17:14 IST
    TNEA 2022 Counselling Registration
    TNEA 2022 Counselling Registration
    TNEA 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu will commence the registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 from tomorrow 25th August in online mode. The TNEA counselling registration will start for the General category on the official website - tneaonline.org. The last date to register for TNEA counselling is 27th August 2022. 
     
    As per the released schedule, the tentative allotment list will be released on 28th August 2022. The tentative TNEA allotment for confirmation will start on 28th August and will conclude on 29th August 2022. The TNEA counselling provisional allotment list will be released on 9th September 2022. 

    TNEA Counselling 2022 Date 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Commencement of TNEA General Counselling 

    • Academic
    • Govt. School 7.5% category
    • Vocational

    25th August 2022 

    Supplementary Counselling

    22nd October 2022

    SCA to SC Counselling

    24th October 2022

    End of Counselling 

    24th October 2022

    How To Register for TNEA 2022 Counselling? 

    Candidates who want to apply for the TNEA counselling round will have to go to the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org. On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the login window and click on it. Enter the login details and fill in the TNEA counselling application form. Also, they need to pay the application fees for successfully submitting the form in online mode. After submission, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future references. 

    TNEA Counselling 2022 

    Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 counselling will be conducted in online mode. Those candidates who have their names in the TNEA cutoff will be called for the counselling process. The eligible candidates have to pay a prescribed fee to appear for TNEA counselling. General candidates have to pay Rs. 5,000 while SC / SCA / ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu candidates have to pay Rs 1,000. If a candidate is not allotted any seat during TNEA 2022 counselling, then they can claim for refund of the initial deposit. The refund will be made according to the TNEA procedure.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification