TANCET Rank List 2022 for MBA, MCA To Release on 25 August, Get Direct Link Here

TANCET Rank List 2022: The directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai, will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list on 25th August 2022. Candidates will be able to check the TANCET rank list in online mode from the official website - tn-mbamca.com. Candidates who have successfully submitted the counselling registration form will be considered in the TANCET rank list preparation.

Candidates whose names appear in the rank list are eligible for the TANCET counselling process. Also, in case of any discrepancy in the application number, name, date of birth, community, and TANCET marks, candidates must contact DTE officials for rectification.

TANCET 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date for TANCET counselling registration 5th August 2022 TANCET Rank List 25th August 2022 Commencement of MCA Counselling (Online) 1st to 4th September 2022 Release of provisional allotment list for MCA 5th September 2022 Commencement of MBA Counselling (Online) 5th to 8th September 2022 Release of provisional allotment list for MBA 11th September 2022 Supplementary Counselling (MBA) 14th September 2022 SCA to SC Counselling (MBA/MCA) 15th September 2022 End of Counselling 15th September 2022

How To Check TANCET Rank List 2022?

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai will release the rank list of TANCET in online mode. So, candidates will only be able to check and download their TANCET 2022 rank list from the official website only. The rank list will not be released in any other mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website. On the homepage, click on TANCET Rank List 2022. Further, a new window will appear on the screen. Now, enter the required credentials and the rank list will be displayed on the screen.

What details will be mentioned on TANCET Rank List 2022?

The authorities will release the ranklist of candidates who have successfully submitted the TANCET counselling form. Once released, candidates are advised to go through the details mentioned on TANCET rank list 2022. As per the information available, the rank list of TANCET will likely to include the following details - Rank, Application number, Name of candidate, Date of birth, TANCET marks, Community and Community rank.

TANCET Counselling 2022

Candidates whose names will be mentioned on the rank list will be eligible to participate in the TANCET counselling 2022 round. After completion of - Special Reservation Categories, authorities will begin the TANCET counselling process for those who have registered for general TANCET counselling. Prior to appearing for the TANCET General Counselling round, one should download the call letter. Seats in participating colleges will be allotted to candidates on the counselling day.

