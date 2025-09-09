Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
AP EdCET 2025 Counselling Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Apply for BEd Program, Important Dates Here

AP EdCET Counselling 2025 has started for students looking for admission to B.Ed and B.Ed Special Education courses in Andhra Pradesh. Conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University for APSCHE, the process is fully online. Students must register from 9 to 12 September, verify certificates, choose colleges, and follow the seat allotment schedule to secure admission in government or private colleges.

AP EdCET Counselling 2025: The AP EdCET Counselling 2025 has started for students who passed the exam and want to join B.Ed or B.Ed Special Education courses in Andhra Pradesh. The counselling is being held by Acharya Nagarjuna University for APSCHE. This year, the whole process is made simple and online, so students can easily apply and get admission in both Government and Private colleges.

AP EdCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the AP EdCET Counselling 2025 important dates to complete each step of the admission process on time:

AP EdCET Event

AP EdCET Dates

Registration Period

September 9, 2025 – September 12, 2025

Certificate Verification

September 10, 2025 – September 13, 2025

Special Category Physical Verification

September 12, 2025

Web Options Entry

September 13, 2025 – September 15, 2025

Change of Web Options

September 16, 2025

Seat Allotment (First Phase)

September 18, 2025

Self-Reporting & College Reporting

September 19, 2025 – September 20, 2025

Commencement of Classes

September 19, 2025

How to Register for AP EdCET Counselling 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to register for AP EdCET Counselling 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Register and pay the counselling fee (Rs. 1200 for OC/BC, Rs. 600 for SC/ST/PH)

Step 3: Upload scanned certificates online

Step 4: Complete online/physical certificate verification (special category)

Step 5: Enter your college & course choices (web options) and freeze them

Step 6: Check seat allotment result on the given date

Step 7: Do self-reporting online and report to the allotted college

Also read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Starts Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

