AP EdCET 2025 Counselling Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Apply for BEd Program, Important Dates Here

AP EdCET Counselling 2025: The AP EdCET Counselling 2025 has started for students who passed the exam and want to join B.Ed or B.Ed Special Education courses in Andhra Pradesh. The counselling is being held by Acharya Nagarjuna University for APSCHE. This year, the whole process is made simple and online, so students can easily apply and get admission in both Government and Private colleges.

AP EdCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the AP EdCET Counselling 2025 important dates to complete each step of the admission process on time: