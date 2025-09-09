AP EdCET 2025 Counselling Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Apply for BEd Program, Important Dates Here

AP EdCET Counselling 2025: The AP EdCET Counselling 2025 has started for students who passed the exam and want to join B.Ed or B.Ed Special Education courses in Andhra Pradesh. The counselling is being held by Acharya Nagarjuna University for APSCHE. This year, the whole process is made simple and online, so students can easily apply and get admission in both Government and Private colleges.
AP EdCET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the AP EdCET Counselling 2025 important dates to complete each step of the admission process on time:
|
AP EdCET Event
|
AP EdCET Dates
|
Registration Period
|
September 9, 2025 – September 12, 2025
|
Certificate Verification
|
September 10, 2025 – September 13, 2025
|
Special Category Physical Verification
|
September 12, 2025
|
Web Options Entry
|
September 13, 2025 – September 15, 2025
|
Change of Web Options
|
September 16, 2025
|
Seat Allotment (First Phase)
|
September 18, 2025
|
Self-Reporting & College Reporting
|
September 19, 2025 – September 20, 2025
|
Commencement of Classes
|
September 19, 2025
How to Register for AP EdCET Counselling 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to register for AP EdCET Counselling 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Register and pay the counselling fee (Rs. 1200 for OC/BC, Rs. 600 for SC/ST/PH)
Step 3: Upload scanned certificates online
Step 4: Complete online/physical certificate verification (special category)
Step 5: Enter your college & course choices (web options) and freeze them
Step 6: Check seat allotment result on the given date
Step 7: Do self-reporting online and report to the allotted college
