Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out on dme.tripura.gov.in; PDF Here

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has published the second round provisional allotment result for round 2 today: September 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out seat allotment results on the official website: dme.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective institutes from September 4 to 5, 2023. They have to visit the allotted colleges along with an allotment letter, relevant documents, and service bond along with passport-size photographs.

Tripura NEET PG Provisional Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check allotment is provided below:

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result CLICK HERE

How to Check Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 2 provisional allotment result link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and search for name

Step 5: View the result and download the PDF for future reference

Documents Required for Tripura NEET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files required for verification purposes below:

Candidate Name

Candidate Category

Merit Rank

NEET Rank

Allotted Subcategory

Allotted Category

Allotted Institute

Allotted Branch

Choice Number

NEET Roll Number

NEET Obtained Marks

Total Marks

Status

Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 3 will be notified soon. Candidates who have not been allocated any seat in previous rounds or chose upgradation are eligible to apply for the third round.

