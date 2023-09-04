Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out on dme.tripura.gov.in; PDF Here

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has published the second round provisional allotment result for round 2 today: September 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out seat allotment results on the official website: dme.tripura.gov.in.
Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective institutes from September 4 to 5, 2023. They have to visit the allotted colleges along with an allotment letter, relevant documents, and service bond along with passport-size photographs.
Tripura NEET PG Provisional Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to check allotment is provided below:
|
Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result
How to Check Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 2 provisional allotment result link
Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and search for name
Step 5: View the result and download the PDF for future reference
Documents Required for Tripura NEET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files required for verification purposes below:
- Candidate Name
- Candidate Category
- Merit Rank
- NEET Rank
- Allotted Subcategory
- Allotted Category
- Allotted Institute
- Allotted Branch
- Choice Number
- NEET Roll Number
- NEET Obtained Marks
- Total Marks
- Status
Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3
Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 3 will be notified soon. Candidates who have not been allocated any seat in previous rounds or chose upgradation are eligible to apply for the third round.
Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop Up Round Registration Ends Today; Apply at dme.mponline.gov.in