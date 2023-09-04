  1. Home
Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out on dme.tripura.gov.in; PDF Here

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 seat allotment result for round 2 releases today: September 4, 2023. The direct link to access the allotment list is also provided here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 4, 2023 17:29 IST
Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has published the second round provisional allotment result for round 2 today: September 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out seat allotment results on the official website: dme.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective institutes from September 4 to 5, 2023. They have to visit the allotted colleges along with an allotment letter, relevant documents, and service bond along with passport-size photographs.

Tripura NEET PG Provisional Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check allotment is provided below:

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result

CLICK HERE

How to Check Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 2 provisional allotment result link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and search for name

Step 5: View the result and download the PDF for future reference

Documents Required for Tripura NEET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files required for verification purposes below:

  • Candidate Name
  • Candidate Category
  • Merit Rank
  • NEET Rank
  • Allotted Subcategory
  • Allotted Category
  • Allotted Institute
  • Allotted Branch
  • Choice Number
  • NEET Roll Number
  • NEET Obtained Marks
  • Total Marks
  • Status

Tripura NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 3 will be notified soon. Candidates who have not been allocated any seat in previous rounds or chose upgradation are eligible to apply for the third round.

