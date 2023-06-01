  1. Home
TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key Released at tbjee.nic.in, Download Tripura TBJEE Revised Key Here

TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key has been released by the board on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the answer key to match answers.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 1, 2023 14:38 IST
TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key Released
TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key 2023 Released: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the final answer key for all 4 papers today i.e. June 1, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on April 25, 2023, can check out the revised key on the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in. They can download the answer key in PDF form.

Previously, the board released the provisional answer key on April 28, 2023. The authorities then invited challenges from the candidates. After considering the objections raised by the candidates, the board has prepared the TJEE 2023 final answer key. 

TJEE 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the TJEE exam date 2023, answer key release, and result dates here

Particulars

Dates

Exam date

April 25, 2023

Provisional answer key release

April 28, 2023

TJEE Final answer key 2023 release

May 31, 2023

TJEE result date

To be announced soon

TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

How to Download TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the revised/final answer key released by the board. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on final answer key 2023 link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the correct answers

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

When Will TJEE Result 2023 be Declared?

The TJEE 2023 result is likely to be released by the board soon on the official website. The engineering college admission will be based on the TJEE merit list that the Tripura Board will publish.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
