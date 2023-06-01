TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key Released at tbjee.nic.in, Download Tripura TBJEE Revised Key Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key 2023 Released: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the final answer key for all 4 papers today i.e. June 1, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on April 25, 2023, can check out the revised key on the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in. They can download the answer key in PDF form.

Previously, the board released the provisional answer key on April 28, 2023. The authorities then invited challenges from the candidates. After considering the objections raised by the candidates, the board has prepared the TJEE 2023 final answer key.

TJEE 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the TJEE exam date 2023, answer key release, and result dates here

Particulars Dates Exam date April 25, 2023 Provisional answer key release April 28, 2023 TJEE Final answer key 2023 release May 31, 2023 TJEE result date To be announced soon

TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

How to Download TJEE 2023 Final Answer Key?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the revised/final answer key released by the board. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on final answer key 2023 link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the correct answers

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

When Will TJEE Result 2023 be Declared?

The TJEE 2023 result is likely to be released by the board soon on the official website. The engineering college admission will be based on the TJEE merit list that the Tripura Board will publish.

