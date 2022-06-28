TS Inter Results 2022 (Declared): Know Minimum Marks required to qualify TSBIE Intermediate Exams

TS 1st, 2nd Year Inter Results 2022 Declared: 2nd Year Statistics

Overview Total Numbers Number of students pass 295949 Number of students with A grade 1,59,422 Number of students with B Grade 82,481 Number of girls appeared 2,16,389 Number of girls passed 1,64,172 Number of boys pass attended the exam 2,19,981 Number of boys passed 1,32,773

Content Numbers Total Number of students appeared 442895 Total Number of students pass 297458 Number of General stream students appeared 398349 Number of Vocational stream students appeared 44546 Number of Boys appeared 223624 Number of girls appeared 219271

Telangana Board Intermediate Results 2022 have officially been announced by the board officials. Education Minister Savita Indra Reddy announced the results in an official press conference. As per the data provided on the official website, the board has recrded a pass percentage of 63.32% in the first year Intermediate exams and 67.16% in the 2nd year Intermediate exams. The pass percentage for 1st year General stream is 64.86% and the Vocational stream is 50.73%. The Pass percentage for 2nd year General stream students is 67.96% and Vocational stream is 59.96%.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the TSBIE Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2022. The TS Intermediate Results 2022 were announced by officials in a press conference. Candidates will be able to check the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2022 on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will also be able to check the TS Intermediate results 2022 through the direct link which will be available here shortly. Students can use their Login credentials to download the TS Intermediate Results 2022.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will be announcing the TS 1st and 2nd year intermediate results 2022 on the official website Shortly. According to the detailed notification issued by the board, the TS Intermediate results for the class 11 and 12 students will be declared by the board officials by 11 AM today. Along with the date and time for the declaration of the TS Intermediate First and Second year results 2022 the board has also given the list of websites where students can check the TSBIE Results.

In order to be considered as qualified in the TS Intermediate examinations, students are required to secure the minimum marks mentioned. Those students with the minimum marks will be eligible for further education. The minimum marks are to be secured both individually in each subject and as overall aggregate.

TSBIE Intermediate First and Second year Results 2022 will be announced on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link for the students to check their TS Intermediate Results 2022 will be available on this page as and when the results are announced by the board officials.

TS Intermediate Results 2022: What is the minimum passing mark?

According to the marking scheme followed by the board a candidate will be considered as qualified or passed in the TSBIE Intermediate examinations if they secure a minimum prescribed 33% marks aggregate and individually in each subject. It is mandatory for students to secure the said minimum marks in order to be eligible for higher education admissions.

TSBIE Intermediate Results 2022: What if I don't qualify the exams?

In case a student is unable to secure the required marks in one or more subjects, they will be eligible to apply and appear for the TS Intermediate Compartmental Examination. The board will conduct the compartmental exams for the students within a month from the declaration of the TSBIE Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Results.

TS Intermediate Results 2022: Original marks memo

Soon after the board officials announce the TS Intermediate results 2022, the board will issue the marks memo to the students through the respective schools. Students are required to visit their respective schools and collect the original marks memo for further admissions.

