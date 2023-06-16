  1. Home
TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS DOST 2023 phase 1 allotment results will be announced today, June 16, 2023. Candidates can check the allotment result through the link given on the official website. 

Updated: Jun 16, 2023 11:16 IST
TS DOST 2023 Allotment: The Telangana Degree Online Services phase 1 seat allotment result will be released on the official website today, June 16, 2023. Students who have applied for the counselling procedure will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website. 

According to the schedule released. Students who will be shortlisted for the counselling process can complete the reporting process to the allotted colleges until June 25, 2023. TS DOST 2023 phase 2 registrations will begin today and close on June 26, 2023. 

The TS DOST 2023 allotment result for phase 1 will be available on the official websites - dost.cgg.gov.in. Along with this, candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check the TS DOST 2023 phase 1 allotment. 

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Allotment (Available Soon)

How to Check TS DOST 2023 Allotment Results

The TS DOST 2023 phase 1 allotment result will be available online. Candidates are advised to check their allotment list thoroughly. Students who are satisfied with the allotment can report to the allotted colleges.

Step 1: Visit the Telangana DOST official website

Step 2: Click on the DOST 2023 phase 1 allotment result

Step 3: The phase 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment pdf for further reference

TS DOST 2023 Allotment Schedule

Candidates can check the allotment schedule for phase 1 and 2 TS DOST allotment. 

Particulars

Dates

Phase 1 Seat allotment

June 16, 2023

Online self-reporting 

June 16 to 25, 2023

Phase 2 registration

June 16 to 26, 2023

Phase 2 web options

June 16 to 27, 2023

