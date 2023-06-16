TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Today, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS DOST 2023 Allotment: The Telangana Degree Online Services phase 1 seat allotment result will be released on the official website today, June 16, 2023. Students who have applied for the counselling procedure will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website.

According to the schedule released. Students who will be shortlisted for the counselling process can complete the reporting process to the allotted colleges until June 25, 2023. TS DOST 2023 phase 2 registrations will begin today and close on June 26, 2023.

The TS DOST 2023 allotment result for phase 1 will be available on the official websites - dost.cgg.gov.in. Along with this, candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check the TS DOST 2023 phase 1 allotment.

TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Allotment (Available Soon)

How to Check TS DOST 2023 Allotment Results

The TS DOST 2023 phase 1 allotment result will be available online. Candidates are advised to check their allotment list thoroughly. Students who are satisfied with the allotment can report to the allotted colleges.

Step 1: Visit the Telangana DOST official website

Step 2: Click on the DOST 2023 phase 1 allotment result

Step 3: The phase 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment pdf for further reference

TS DOST 2023 Allotment Schedule

Candidates can check the allotment schedule for phase 1 and 2 TS DOST allotment.

Particulars Dates Phase 1 Seat allotment June 16, 2023 Online self-reporting June 16 to 25, 2023 Phase 2 registration June 16 to 26, 2023 Phase 2 web options June 16 to 27, 2023

