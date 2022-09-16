TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Phase 3 Today, Download at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 (Today): Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) will release the seat allotment result of TS DOST for Phase III today in online mode. Candidates who have registered for TS DOST seat allotment phase 3 can check their results at - dost.cgg.gov.in. To check the TS DOST seat allotment phase 3 results, candidates will have to use their login credentials.

As of now, the authorities have not released any time for the announcement of TS DOST seat allotment result 2022 for phase 3. However, it is expected to be released by evening. All those who could not get a seat in the last two rounds were eligible to participate in the TS DOST seat allotment round 3.

How to Check TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Phase 3?

The authorities will announce the 3rd phase seat allotment result of TS DOST in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check their allotment results of 3rd allotment today. Go through the steps below to know how to check TS DOST allotment list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click the link to TS DOST Phase III Seat Allotment Result.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen, enter TS DOST credentials.

4th Step - The TS DOST seat allotment result 2022 for phase 3 will appear on the screen.

What After the Release of TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Phase 3?

After the TS DOST 2022 seat allotment result is announced for Phase 3, all the candidates whose names will be there have to follow the admissions process. They will have to accept the seats, self-report, get documents verified and report at their individual colleges. To confirm their admissions, they will have to pay the prescribed fees as well.

Telangana Degree Online Services (TS DOST)

The Degree Online Services Telangana is a state-level online portal that provides a single window for admissions to various UG degree courses including B.A, B.Com (Voc), B.Com (Hons), BSW, BBM, BCA, and more. Those who will be allotted seats can apply for admission to the colleges affiliated with six participating universities - Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University and Satavahana University.

