TS EAMCET 2022: Application Correction window open, Apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test Application Correction Window is now open. Candidates who completed the TS EAMCET 2022 Application process but need to make changes in certain information entered can now login using the application login details and make the changes in the TS EAMCET 2022 online application form.

According to the details provided on the official website, the last date for students to make the necessary changes in the TS EAMCET 2022 online application form is June 6, 2022. Candidates must note that even after the TS EAMCET 2022 Application correction window closes, the registration and application process will still continue with a late fee.

The last date for TS EAMCET 2022 Registrations will close on June 17, 2022 with late fee. Students who have not yet submitted the TS EAMCET 2022 application forms can complete the registration and application process within the time period provided.

TS EAMCET 2022 Application Correction

TS EAMCET 2022 application edit window is now open. Candidates who have completed the TS EAMCET 2022 application process and wish to make changes in the online applications can click on the edit window link available on the official website and login using the credentials.

After logging in, students will be provided with the filled TS EAMCET 2022 application form.

Candidates can now make the changes in the various fields provided.

Save and print the filled TS EAMCET 2022 Application form

TS EAMCET 2022 Schedule

The hall tickets for the TS EAMCET 2022 exams will be made available on the official website from June 25 to July 11, 2022. The TS EAMCET 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20, 2022.the exams will be conducted in two sessions for the students of Agriculture and Engineering. The Agriculture entrance exam will be conducted in the forenoon session from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the Engineering exams will be conducted in the Afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM.

