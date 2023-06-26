TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registrations Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has commenced the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registrations for phase 1. Candidates eligible can submit the fees and book the slots for counselling through the link provided on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the TS EAMCET counselling registration will be open until July 5, 2023. To apply for the counselling process students are first required to visit the official website and register through the link provided on the website. After the registrations are completed, the link for students to submit the applications with the choice of course and college will be available.

TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration link will be available on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the EAMCET 2023 counselling registration process through the link available here.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registration Link - Click Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Particulars for Phase 1 Schedule TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registrations June 26 to July 5, 2023 Certificate verification for candidates who have completed slot booking June 28 to July 6, 2023 Options after Certificate Verification June 28 to July 8, 2023 Freezing of options July 8, 2023 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before July 12, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website July 12 to 19, 2023

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registrations

The link for candidates to complete the registration for online counselling registration and choice-filling procedure is available online. It is mandatory for eligible candidates to apply for the counselling procedure in order to be considered for the seat allotment process. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the TS EAMCET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the EAMCET Counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details in the registration link given

Step 4: Complete the counselling application and choice-filling process

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

TS EAMCET 2023 Eligibility

Candidates must note that only those students who have cleared the TS EAMCET 2023 entrance exams are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure.

Candidates for OC must have scored a minimum of 45% marks while the other must have scored a minimum of 40% marks in order to apply.

