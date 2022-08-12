TS EAMCET Results 2022 Declared LIVE: Get Rank Card link at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

HIGHLIGHTS TS EAMCET 2022 Results Declared Results announced by Education Minister Link to be made Live soon

TS EAMCET 2022 Results Today Declared: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 Results. The results were announced by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in an official press conference conducted today. Candidates who have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2022 Exams can check their results through the link which will be available on the official website of TS EAMCET 2022 soon.

To check the EAMCET 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Registration number, Hall Ticket number and the date of birth in the result link provided on the homepage. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the results is also available here.

