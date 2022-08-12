TS EAMCET Results 2022 Declared LIVE: Get Rank Card link at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Results Today Declared: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 Results. The results were announced by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in an official press conference conducted today. Candidates who have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2022 Exams can check their results through the link which will be available on the official website of TS EAMCET 2022 soon.
To check the EAMCET 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Registration number, Hall Ticket number and the date of birth in the result link provided on the homepage. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the results is also available here.
TS EAMCET 2022 Results - Direct Link (Available Soon)
12 Aug 12:54 PMTS EAMCET 2022 Agriculture Toppers
TS EAMCET 2022 list of students who have topped the Agriculture stream. Candidates can check the list of students who have topped the AM stream course here.
Rank 1 - Juturi Neha
Rank 2 - Vantaku Rohit
Rank 3 -Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy
12 Aug 12:30 PMTS EAMCET 2022 Toppers Engineering
EAMCET 2022 List of students who have topped the engineering stream examination has been announced. The list of students who have topped the exam is available here.
Rank 1 - Pollu Lakshmi Sai Lolith Reddy
Rank 2 - Nakka Sai Deepthika
Rank 3 - Polisetty Kartikeya
12 Aug 12:10 PMTS ECET 2022 Statistics
Candidates can check the TS ECET 2022 Statistics with the performance of the students in the entrance examinations below.
12 Aug 12:02 PMTS EAMCET 2022 Rankcard link expected soon
TS EAMCET 2022 Rankcard link is expected to be made live on the on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for exams can keep visiting the website to check the results and download the rankcard.
12 Aug 11:59 AMTS ECET 2022 Rankcard link live
TS ECET 2022 Rank card link is now live on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to check the TS ECET 2022 Results.
Direct Link - TS ECET 2022 Results
12 Aug 11:38 AMTS EAMCET and ECET 2022 Results Statistics
TS EAMCET and ECET 2022 Results have been declared. Candidates can check the result pass percentage data below.
EAMCET Pass percentage for Engineering: 80.41%
AM Stream 88.34%
ECET overall Pass percentage - 90.69%
Pass percentage of Male Candidates - 90.55%
Pass percentage of Female Candidates - 91.03%
12 Aug 11:35 AMTS ECET 2022 Results Declared
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy has announced the TS ECET 2022 Results. The overall pass percent for TS ECET 2022 exams is 90.69%.
12 Aug 11:29 AMTS EAMCET 2022 Result link to be made live soon
The TS EAMCET 2022 Results will be made live on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check the results through the link which will be made live shortly.
12 Aug 11:26 AMTS EAMCET 2022 Toppers list announced
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 toppers names. The minister has released the list of toppers for the Engineering and Agriculture examination toppers, Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy, Sai Deepika and Kartikeya have topped the engineering exams while Meha Rohit and Tarun Kumar have topped the Agriculture exams.
12 Aug 11:21 AMTS EAMCET 2022 Results Announced
Education Minister Sabitha Reddy has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 Results. The Result link will be made live on the official website of EAMCET 2022 Soon. The Minister has also released the list of students who have topped the TS EAMCET 2022 Exams.
12 Aug 11:17 AMCredentials to check EAMCET Results
To check the TS EAMCET 2022 Results students are required to keep ready with them their TS EAMET 2022 hall ticket which contains the registration number and the hall ticket number required to login and check the results.
12 Aug 11:15 AMTS EAMCET 2022 Press Conference commence
The press conference for the declaration of the TS EAMCET and ECET 2022 Results is underway. The result link will be made live soon. Approximately 1,72,238 students registered for the EAMCET entrance from which 1,56,860 students appeared.
12 Aug 11:06 AMTS EAMCET 2022 Results Press Conference
The press conference for declaring the TS EAMCET 2022 Results have commenced. Minister Sabitha Reddy will be announcing the results of the entrance exam soon.
12 Aug 10:35 AMTS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Results Soon
The Telangana EAMCET and ECET 2022 Results will be announced by the board officials shortly. Students are advised to keeo the login credentials ready with them to check the EAMCET, ECET 2022 Results.
12 Aug 10:20 AMTS EAMCET 2022 Official notification
TSCHE has announced an official notification regarding the declaration of the TS EAMCET 2022 Results. As per the official notifiation the TS EAMCET 2022 will be announced at 11 AM by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at JN Auditorium. Other to be present at the event include Professor R Limbadri, Chairman TSCHE, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chancellor, JNTU
12 Aug 09:53 AMTS EAMCET 2022 Qualifying Marks
To qualify the TS EAMCET 2022 Exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 25% in the entrance examinations. Only those students who secure the required marks will be eligible for the further admission and counselling procedure.
12 Aug 09:21 AMWhen will the TS EAMCET 2022 Results be announced
According to media reports, the TS EAMCET 2022 Results will be announced by education minister Savith Reddy by 11 AM today. The results will be announced in a press conference.
12 Aug 08:51 AMTS ECET 2022 Results today
Along with the TS EAMCET 2022 Results, officials will also be announcing the TS ECET 2022 Results today. Those who have appeared for the TS ECET 2022 Exams can also visit the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in to check the results.
Also Read: TS ECET 2022 Results today
12 Aug 08:31 AMEAMCET 2022 Login credentials
To check the TS EAMCET 2022 Results online students need to enter the below given details in the EAMCET 2022 Result link.
12 Aug 08:27 AMHow to check TS EAMCET 2022 Results
The Telangana EAMCET 2022 Results will be announced by the officials today. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the EAMCET 2022 Results.
12 Aug 08:24 AMTS EAMCET 2022 Results Today
As per media reports, the TS EAMCET 2022 Results will be announced by the officials today. The results will be announced by 11 AM by officials following which the link will be made live on the website.