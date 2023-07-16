TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, download round 1 list here

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) seat allotment results today. Candidates can check their phase 1 seat allotment list from the official website: tseamcet.nic.in and eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The allotment result is released based on the choice made by the candidates, TS EAMCET score, availability of seats and the previous year's admission cut-offs. As per the schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first round of TS EAMCET counselling have to self-report for admission through the website and pay the tuition fee by July 22, 2023.

The second round of TS EAMCET counselling 2023 will begin on July 24. TSCHE had revised the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2023 in view of in additional seats permitted by the state government and the declaration of Intermediate-advanced Supplementary results.

Telangana EAMCET Seat Allotment Round 1 Dates

Candidates can check below the important dates related to Telangana EAMCET below:

Events Dates TS EAMCET seat allotment result July 16, 2023 Payment of fees and self-reporting July 16 to 22, 2023 TS EAMCET counselling round 2 July 24, 2023

How to check TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment?

The allotment result is released in online mode. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the Telangana EAMCET seat allotment list.

Step 1: Go to the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in and tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET seat allotment download link

Step 3: Enter registration number, hall ticket number and password/ date of birth

Step 4: TS EAMCET allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout and download the details

Three courses added for Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2023

This year, computer science, computer science engineering - artificial intelligence, and electronics and telecommunication engineering are the three courses introduced this year for the TS EAMCET counselling 2023. Gokaraju Lailavathi Womens Engineering College, Keshav Memorial Engineering College, Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous), and Neil Gogte Inst of Technology will be offering computer science courses.

