TS ECET 2022 Exam Date Announced, Telangana ECET Exam to be held on 1st Aug, Check Schedule @ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2022 Exam Date Announced: After being postponed from its original date, the Telangana ECET 2022 Revised Exam Date has now been announced by the exam authority. JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE - Telangana State Council for Higher Education, has formally notified the revised exam date for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 exam. As per a notice issued by TSCHE, the TS ECET 2022 Exam will now be held on 1st August 2022. Earlier, the PG engineering entrance exam was scheduled to be held on 13th July 2022; but the same was postponed owing to heavy and incessant rains lashing the state. Now, with the rain subsiding, the TSCHE has now notified a new examination date for Telangana ECET 2022 Exam. Candidates who were due to appear for the exam are advised to make note of the change in the exam date.

TS ECET Admit Cards 2022 on 28th July

With the examination date for TS ECET 2022 already revised, the exam authority is also expected issue revised admit cards for the upcoming exams. TS ECET Admit Card 2022 for the PG entrance exam will be released by the exam authority on 28th July 2022 and will be available for download directly via the official portal. Candidates need to log onto the portal - ecet.tsche.ac.in to access and download the revised hall tickets for the Telangana ECET 2022 Exam.

TS ECET 2022 Exam in Two Shifts

While the examination date for TS ECET 2022 Exam has been revised, the exam format remains unchanged. TSCHE is scheduled to hold the TS ECET 2022 in two shifts on 1st August 2022. The entrance test will be held in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM while the afternoon shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. For complete details related to TS ECET 2022 Exam and the exam guidelines as well as do’s and don’ts to be followed for the exam; by logging onto the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

