TS ECET 2023 Registration Last Date Extended, Apply Till May 8

TS ECET 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE has extended the application deadline for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test ( TS ECET). Now, interested candidates can apply till May 8, 2023, without any late fee. They can visit the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in for registration purposes. Previously, the last date to apply for the engineering entrance exam was May 5, 2023.

It must be noted that if the candidate fails to do TS ECET 2023 registration by May 8, 2023, he/she will have to pay additional charges for registration afterward. The registration fee for SC/ST and PH candidates is 500. Whereas, others have to pay an application fee of Rs 900. TS ECET application form 2023 will be accepted via online mode only.

TS ECET 203 Dates

Particulars Dates Last date to apply without late fee May 8, 2023 Last date to apply with late charges May 13, 2023 Application correction window May 8 to 13, 2023 Admit card release date May 16, 2023 TS ECET exam date 2023 May 20, 2023 Session Timings and Subjects of Examination 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, CIV, MEC, CHE, MIN, MET, PHM, BSM

How to Apply for TS ECET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website till May 8, 2023. They are advised to keep mandatory documents scanned and handy before filling out the form. Check out the following steps for registration-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on application fee payment link available on homepage

Step 3: Fill in required details and pay required fee

Step 4: Fill out the TS ECET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

