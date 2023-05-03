  1. Home
TS ECET 2023 Registration Last Date Extended, Apply Till May 8

TS ECET 2023 registration deadline has been extended by the authorities. Candidates can now apply for the exam till May 8, 2023, without a late fee. Check how to apply here.

jagran josh
Updated: May 3, 2023 15:55 IST
TS ECET 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE has extended the application deadline for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test ( TS ECET). Now, interested candidates can apply till May 8, 2023, without any late fee. They can visit the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in for registration purposes. Previously, the last date to apply for the engineering entrance exam was May 5, 2023.

It must be noted that if the candidate fails to do TS ECET 2023 registration by May 8, 2023, he/she will have to pay additional charges for registration afterward. The registration fee for SC/ST and PH candidates is 500. Whereas, others have to pay an application fee of Rs 900. TS ECET application form 2023 will be accepted via online mode only.

TS ECET Eligibility Criteria- Click Here (PDF file)

TS ECET 203 Dates

Particulars

Dates

Last date to apply without late fee

May 8, 2023

Last date to apply with late charges

May 13, 2023

Application correction window

May 8 to 13, 2023

Admit card release date

May 16, 2023

TS ECET exam date 2023

May 20, 2023 

Session Timings and Subjects of Examination

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE, CIV, MEC, CHE, MIN, MET, PHM, BSM

TS ECET Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TS ECET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website till May 8, 2023. They are advised to keep mandatory documents scanned and handy before filling out the form. Check out the following steps for registration-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on application fee payment link available on homepage

Step 3: Fill in required details and pay required fee

Step 4: Fill out the TS ECET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents 

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
