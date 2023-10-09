TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023 Released for Phase 1; Check List of Required Documents

TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the seat allotment results for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET today: October 9, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out results on the official website: edcetadm.tsche.ac.in by entering login details.
According to the TS EdCET Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can report at allocated colleges for document verification between October 10 and 13, 2023. Afterward, the classroom will be commenced shortly.
TS EdCET Phase 1 Allotment List 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the allotment results is given below:
|
TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023
TS EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
List of Provisionally Selected Candidates
|
October 9, 2023
|
Reporting at allocated college for document verification
|
Between October 10 and 13, 2023
|
Beginning of Classword
|
October 30, 2023
How to Check TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:
Step 1: Visit the official website: edcetadm.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Provisional Allotment Login Phase I link
Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number and rank
Step 4: TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the result
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Documents Required for TS EdCET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of files mandatory for verification below:
- TS EdCET 2023 rank card
- Class 10 Mark Sheet
- Class 12 Mark Sheet
- Memorandum of marks in degree qualifying examination
- Certificate of qualifying exam
- Bonafide certificate
- Residence certificate
- Transfer Certificate
- Community certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
