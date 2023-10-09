TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023 Released for Phase 1; Check List of Required Documents

TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the seat allotment results for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET today: October 9, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out results on the official website: edcetadm.tsche.ac.in by entering login details.

According to the TS EdCET Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates can report at allocated colleges for document verification between October 10 and 13, 2023. Afterward, the classroom will be commenced shortly.

TS EdCET Phase 1 Allotment List 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the allotment results is given below:

TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

TS EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates List of Provisionally Selected Candidates October 9, 2023 Reporting at allocated college for document verification Between October 10 and 13, 2023 Beginning of Classword October 30, 2023

How to Check TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Provisional Allotment Login Phase I link

Step 3: Submit the hall ticket number and rank

Step 4: TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for TS EdCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of files mandatory for verification below:

TS EdCET 2023 rank card

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 12 Mark Sheet

Memorandum of marks in degree qualifying examination

Certificate of qualifying exam

Bonafide certificate

Residence certificate

Transfer Certificate

Community certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

