TS ICET 2022 Today: Know Exam-day Guidelines, Instructions for Candidates Here

TS ICET 2022 Exam Begins: In line with the official schedule, Kakatiya University, Warangal will hold the state-level entrance exam TS ICET 2022 today - 27th and 28th July 2022. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test TS ICET 2022 Exam will be held in two shifts i.e., the morning shift from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. Earlier, TSCHE had issued TS ICET Admit Cards 2022 and also notified the exam-day instructions and guidelines that are to be followed by the candidates for the upcoming examination. Candidates are advised to follow all the exam-day instructions and guidelines to avoid any problems while appearing for the examination. For their benefit the key instructions along with documents that are to be carried to the exam centre are listed below:

TS ICET 2022 Exam-Day Guidelines

Exam Format and Style: TS ICET 2022 Exam will be held as an online or Computer-Based Test on 27th and 28th July 2022. The exam will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) with No negative marking scheme.

Admit Cards Mandatory: Candidates appearing for TS ICET 2022 Exam will have to mandatorily carry TS ICET 2022 Admit Cards that have been issued to them. The hall tickets will contain important details such as exam date and time as well as the exam centre name and address, where the candidate will have to appear for the test.

Supporting ID Proof: Along with the TS ICET 2022 admit card, candidates will also be required to carry a supporting Identity Card as proof. TSCHE accepts Driving License, Passport, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card and PAN Card as valid proof of identity for the candidates.

Passport-size Photograph: Along with the Admit Card and Supporting ID Proof, candidates will also be required to carry a passport-size photograph that will have to be handed over to the invigilator at the exam centre.

Things not allowed in exam centre: Candidates are not allowed to carry any kind of electronic gadgets or devices including a camera, laptop, calculator, or cell phone to the exam centre, especially inside the exam hall.

Reporting Time: Candidates are advised to follow the reporting time mentioned on the TS ICET 2022 Admit Card and reach well in advance to the exam centre to complete frisking and other verification processes in a hassle-free manner.

