    TS ICET Counselling 2022: TSCHE To Close Final Phase Telangana ICET Web Entry Option Today at tsicet.nic.in

    TS ICET Counselling 2022: TSCHE will close the web options entry for Telangana ICET 2022 counselling today on 25th October 2022. Candidates can submit their options for TS ICET counselling on the official website – tsicet.nic.in soon. Get details here 

    Updated: Oct 25, 2022 13:16 IST
    TS ICET Counselling 2022
    TS ICET Counselling 2022
    TS ICET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon close the web options entry window for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling today - 25th October. Only those candidates who have completed the certificate verification can submit their TS ICET web entry options at - tsicet.nic.in. Once the exercising of web options closes, TSCHE will release the Telangana ICET provisional seat allotment 2022. 
     
    TS ICET Web Entry Options 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    TS ICET Counselling Dates 2022 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Last date to exercise web options

    25th October 2022

    Freezing of TS ICET web options

    25th October 2022

    TS ICET provisional seat allotment

    28th October 2022

    Pyament of fee, self-reporting on the official website

    28th to 30th October 2022

    Reporting at the allotted college

    29th to 31st October 2022

    How To Exercise TS ICET Web Entry Options 2022? 

    After verification of certificates for TS ICET counselling, the login ID will be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number. To exercise options for TS ICET 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - tsicet.nic.in.  Now, log in with the asked details and enter OTP as received in the registered mobile number. Now, enter the options on the official website. Candidates have to exercise TS ICET web options carefully in order of priority as it is important in securing the seat.
     
    Candidates can exercise as many TS ICET options as possible to avoid the chances of not getting a seat. They can exercise and modify the options any number of times within the prescribed dates. After entering the details, take a printout of the final options saved for reference.

    What After the TS ICET Web Entry Options 2022 for the Final Phase? 

    After the final phase, TSCHE will commence with spot admissions conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses available in private unaided colleges in the state of Telangana. TS ICET Counselling is being conducted for candidates who cleared the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test held by Osmania University. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories