TS ICET Counselling 2022: TSCHE To Close Final Phase Telangana ICET Web Entry Option Today at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon close the web options entry window for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling today - 25th October. Only those candidates who have completed the certificate verification can submit their TS ICET web entry options at - tsicet.nic.in. Once the exercising of web options closes, TSCHE will release the Telangana ICET provisional seat allotment 2022.

TS ICET Web Entry Options 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS ICET Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Last date to exercise web options 25th October 2022 Freezing of TS ICET web options 25th October 2022 TS ICET provisional seat allotment 28th October 2022 Pyament of fee, self-reporting on the official website 28th to 30th October 2022 Reporting at the allotted college 29th to 31st October 2022

How To Exercise TS ICET Web Entry Options 2022?

After verification of certificates for TS ICET counselling, the login ID will be sent to the candidate's registered mobile number. To exercise options for TS ICET 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - tsicet.nic.in. Now, log in with the asked details and enter OTP as received in the registered mobile number. Now, enter the options on the official website. Candidates have to exercise TS ICET web options carefully in order of priority as it is important in securing the seat.

Candidates can exercise as many TS ICET options as possible to avoid the chances of not getting a seat. They can exercise and modify the options any number of times within the prescribed dates. After entering the details, take a printout of the final options saved for reference.

What After the TS ICET Web Entry Options 2022 for the Final Phase?

After the final phase, TSCHE will commence with spot admissions conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA courses available in private unaided colleges in the state of Telangana. TS ICET Counselling is being conducted for candidates who cleared the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test held by Osmania University.